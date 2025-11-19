Montage Hotels & Resorts Announces Festive Programming to Celebrate the Holiday Season

Montage resorts are set to brighten the holiday season with new festivities, activities, and celebrations.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's that time of year again, and Montage Hotels & Resorts properties are getting ready to welcome guests with new festive happenings at Montage Laguna Beach, Montage Deer Valley, Montage Kapalua Bay, Montage Palmetto Bluff, Montage Los Cabos, Montage Healdsburg, and Montage Big Sky. From a very Christian Louboutin festive season in Laguna to porching in Palmetto, each new and curated celebration brings the joy of the holidays to guests of all ages.

Montage Laguna Beach (Laguna Beach, California)

Montage Hotels & Resorts' flagship property, Montage Laguna Beach, celebrates the festive season in partnership with legendary French Maison, Christian Louboutin, infusing the resort with the house's signature red and unmistakable sense of glamour for the holidays. Exclusive to Montage Laguna Beach, three holiday trees, adorned with the Maison's signature flair, will transform the Lobby Lounge into a dazzling scene of festive wonder – the only installation of its kind in the United States.

In addition to the three trees on display, the exclusive holiday partnership invites guests and locals to experience two food and beverage offerings available at the resort's Lobby Lounge, an exclusive Christian Louboutin Holiday Fashion Afternoon Tea with decadent pastries and tea sandwiches prepared by Executive Pastry Chef Lee Smith, and a Christian Louboutin themed cocktail curated by the Maison and the resort's talented mixology team. The Christian Louboutin holiday display and Lobby Lounge offerings will run from Nov. 25 - Dec. 29; holiday tea is available Dec. 1-21, from 12:00p.m. to 3:00p.m.

Studio Mediterranean dishes up the "Feast of the Seven Fishes" on Christmas Eve, where guests can indulge in a seven-course coastal seafood menu inspired by restaurant Executive Chef and Greek native, Dennis Efthymiou's traditions. December 24 only, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; $250++ per person.

Every December, the Newport Beach Boat Parade illuminates the harbor and this year, Montage Laguna Beach's guests will have front row floating seats to the spectacle aboard Aperitivo, the resort's luxurious, 34-foot Sea Ray Sundancer. Departing from Balboa Bay Club, the exclusive, limited-time-only experience starts with a Champagne toast accompanied by hot chocolate, apple cider and cookies, plus warm blankets and more. $2,800 for up to 10 guests; available Dec. 17-21.

Montage Laguna Beach will host a lighting of the menorah each evening during Hanukkah from Sunday, Dec. 14 to Monday, Dec. 22. Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Years Eve dining experiences at the following outlets: Studio Mediterranean, The Loft, and Lobby Lounge. For a complete list of holiday festivities, pricing, reservations, and more information on holiday events, please visit "Upcoming Events."

Montage Healdsburg (Healdsburg, California)

Nestled among 258 acres of rolling vineyards and oak groves in the heart of Sonoma wine country, the resort serves as a base to attend A Season to Sparkle, a town-wide celebration for visitors to feel like locals during the holidays. Guests are invited to Scout Field Bar's Holiday Tea with a curated selection of locally curated teas and seasonal bites from Thursday to Sunday following Thanksgiving. Season to Sparkle runs Nov. 15-Dec. 31.

Overlooking both the vineyard and Montage Healdsburg's glimmering Christmas tree, Scout Field Bar invites guests, locals, and turophiles from near and far to indulge in a Celebration of Cheese, with weekly á la carte specialties crafted from locally sourced artisanal cheeses, including rich fondues.

Montage Healdsburg will host a lighting the menorah each evening during Hanukkah from Sunday, Dec. 14 to Monday, Dec. 22. Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Years Eve dining experiences will be hosted at Hazel Hill. For a complete list of holiday festivities, pricing, reservations, and more information on holiday events, please visit "Upcoming Events."

Montage Palmetto Bluff (Bluffton, South Carolina)

A life-sized, interactive Gingerbread Shoppe, crafted by the resort's pastry team, will stand at 12 feet long and 10 feet tall, transforming the porch of the Inn library. Trading elegant red ribbon for royal icing piping, green garland for dew drops, and twinkling string lights for candy canes, the gingerbread house provides a backdrop for guests to savor the time-honored tradition of "porching."

Montage Palmetto Bluff's special holiday edition of 12 Days of Porching is celebrated with a new festive cookie accompanied by a delightful cup of hot cocoa. Daily from 3:30pm – 4:30pm.

Hush, Montage Palmetto Bluff's modern take on a classic speakeasy, will transform into Blitzen's Bar this festive season illuminating the moody bar. Indulge in inventive twists on holiday classics taken over-the-top with over-the-rim garnishes and height-of-the-season ingredients, from Spiked Hot Cocoa to Cranberry Spritz. Live music Thursdays through Saturdays and fun festive trivia and music bingo on select evenings though the holidays.

Montage Palmetto Bluff will host a lighting the menorah each evening during Hanukkah from Sunday, Dec. 14 to Monday, Dec. 22. Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Years Eve dining experiences are at the following outlets: Octagon, Hush, Flame, and River House. For a complete list of holiday festivities, pricing, reservations, and more information on holiday events, please visit, "A Year At The Bluff."

Montage Deer Valley (Park City, Utah)

Set to a backdrop of majestic mountain vistas, Montage Deer Valley celebrates snowfall and its 12 Days of Montage. From a Partridge in a Pear Tree beverage and couple's massages to a winter wildlife experience, French culinary evening, ornament decorating, and elevated s'mores and latke stations, each day offers a new way to embrace the magic of the holidays.

Embrace the year cowboy core was born at one of the oldest western-wear outfitters in the States, Burn's Saddlery pop-up at Vista Lounge & Terrace, with onsite hat customizations for Montage Deer Valley guests. Dec. 26, 30, 31 and Jan. 1. Toast to the holidays and the beauty of the Wasatch Mountains with après-ski enjoyment at The Après Lounge, a popular destination for post-sport relaxation, the yurt-style lounge has been newly reimagined with an expansive slope-side deck for guests to unwind over champagne and light gourmet bites. Open seasonally and daily for lunch and happy hour, weather permitting.

On New Year's Eve, the Rivalry Room transforms into an ultra-lounge for a lively New Year's Eve Party, complete with live entertainment and premium bottle service to dance your way into the new year.

Montage Deer Valley will also host a special pop-up experience by renowned portrait artist Lindsey Ross – aka "The Alchemistress" – offering guests the opportunity to sit for vintage-style portraits using her signature wet plate collodion process. Available December 30–January 1, set against a festive New Year's Eve backdrop.

Montage Deer Valley will host a lighting the menorah each evening during Hanukkah from Sunday, Dec. 14 to Monday, Dec. 22. Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Years Eve dining experiences are at the following outlets: Apex and Vista Lounge. For a complete list of holiday festivities, pricing, reservations, and more information on holiday events, please visit "Upcoming Events."

Montage Big Sky (Big Sky, Montana)

Framed by Montana's Spanish Peaks Mountain Range, the holiday season at Montage Big Sky marks the start of ski season, offering guests a seamless ski-in/ski-out experience and a festive calendar filled with signature traditions and seasonal trimmings. The season begins with the resort's Annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony on November 28, featuring carolers, a visit from St. Nick, raclette, mulled wine, cookies, hot cocoa and more.

Montage Big Sky will host a lighting the menorah each evening during Hanukkah from Sunday, Dec. 14 to Monday, Dec. 22. Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Years Eve dining experiences are at the following outlets: Cortina, Alpenglow. For a complete list of holiday festivities, pricing, reservations, and more information on holiday events, please visit "Upcoming Events."

Montage Los Cabos (Los Cabos, Mexico)

Trade snow for sand at Montage Los Cabos, located in the heart of Santa Maria Bay. Surrounded by the quiet sanctuary of Spa Montage, the largest spa in Cabo, the Journey of Flame and Fragrance Massage ritual begins with the flicker of flame from a candle infused with precious oils and delicate essences that slowly transform into a warm, aromatic balm, softening time, deepening breath, and soothing the body from head to toe. Available Dec. 30-Jan. 3; 60 min.; $400; reservation required.

While adults are in the spa, Montage's youngest guests are invited to a much-loved Christmas tradition, Mexican Posada Night at Paintbox. Celebrate the season with candlelit processions, joyful singalongs, and the timeless story of Las Posadas, with dinner included. Dec. 26; $100 per child; reservation required.

Montage Los Cabos will host a lighting the menorah each evening during Hanukkah from Sunday, Dec. 14 to Monday, Dec. 22. Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Years Eve dining experiences are at the following outlets: Marea and Mezcal. For a complete list of holiday festivities, pricing, reservations, and more information on holiday events, please visit, "Upcoming Events."

Montage Kapalua Bay (Maui, Hawaii)

Slide into the season at Montage Kapalua Bay's newly renovated Sunset Pool with a new waterslide and a refreshed pool with mosaic work of art designed by Leah Kilpatrick Rigg, a celebrated Hawaiian mosaic artist. To celebrate, the Maui cliffside resort is hosting a Pool Party at Sunset Pool on Black Friday with Ocean Organic Farm & Distillery, a pop-up poke bowl bar, live local music, trunk show with Maui Jim and Luchia Fine Jewelry and Hawaiian shave ice. November 28.

Fresh oysters, caviar, seafood, and more will be on the menu at Cliff House in the heart of the holiday season as oyster farmer and founder, Neal Maloney, of Morro Bay Oyster Company in California, teams with the resort's Executive Chef Justin Purpura to celebrate a unique bi-coastal partnership. Arrive for live oyster shucking by the pool and an elegant, seafood-centric evening pairing Veuve Clicquot with panoramic Maui views. Dec. 12-14.

Montage Kapalua Bay will host a lighting the menorah each evening during Hanukkah from Sunday, Dec. 14 to Monday, Dec. 22. Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Years Eve dining experiences are at Cane & Canoe. For a complete list of holiday festivities, pricing, reservations, and more information on holiday events, please visit "Upcoming Events."

For reservations or more information about Montage Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.montagehotels.com or follow @montagehotels. For Montage Hotels & Resorts holiday images, click here.

