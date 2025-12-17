Montage International, Thor Urbana and Life Properties International Announce Montage Valle de Guadalupe in Baja California

Situated on the iconic Bruma Wine Estate, Montage Valle de Guadalupe will be Montage International's fifth project in Mexico.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Montage International in partnership with leading real estate and development firm, Thor Urbana, and growing luxury community pioneer and club operator, Life Properties International (LIFE), announce the development of a new luxury resort, Montage Valle de Guadalupe, located within the iconic Bruma Wine Estate in Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico. Anticipated to open in 2028, the sprawling resort will be Montage International's fifth property in Mexico, following its flagship Mexican resort, Montage Los Cabos, which opened in 2018. Montage and Pendry Punta Mita and Pendry Mexico City are currently in development.

"Montage International is pleased to partner with Thor Urbana and Life Properties to bring an incredible Montage experience to this exceptional destination," said Alan J. Fuerstman, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Montage International. "Having previously worked with Thor Urbana on the development of Montage Los Cabos, we are thrilled to collaborate with them on another extraordinary resort. Valle de Guadalupe is one of the world's most captivating wine regions, where rolling vineyards meet innovative culinary artistry, and we look forward to creating an immersive experience for our guests and residents to enjoy."

Set in the heart of Baja California's pastoral vineyard region, Montage Valle de Guadalupe will feature 62 guestrooms and a limited collection of Montage Residences, each with all of the amenities of a fully stocked home, effortlessly complementing the mountain-ringed location. The resort will feature a collection of culinary and wine experiences including a signature restaurant; lobby bar and lounge and a pool bar and lounge; a signature Spa Montage and fitness center; 3,800 sq. ft. of indoor meeting and event space; a 4,000 sq. ft. wedding lawn; Compass Sports center; retail offerings; a residential club; and a Montage signature Paintbox program for children.

Montage Valle de Guadalupe is located just an hour from the U.S.-Mexico border, neighboring Bruma Winery and Fauna, ranked among Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants. Valle de Guadalupe is a dream destination for food and wine connoisseurs, and home to multiple Michelin-Star restaurants, with over 150 wineries that together produce 90% of all Mexican wine. Guests and residential homeowners will have access to Mexico's first true cult winery and residential destination, grounded in world-class regenerative production and farming models that fuse luxury, connection, craftsmanship, and couture winemaking with the art of fine living.

"Our team is looking forward to partnering with Montage International for our second project together in the Baja region," said Jaime Fasja, Founder and Co-CEO of Thor Urbana and Life Properties International, whose high-impact luxury hospitality and mixed-use projects include many world-class brands. "Life Properties International was founded as a natural evolution of our work in luxury real estate development, expanding our vision into private residential club communities centered on wellness, culinary, culture, and hospitality. Valle de Guadalupe is a rare destination where land, wine, tradition, and innovation intersect, making it a natural setting for a project of this caliber and intention."

Montage Residences will be available which will include a selection of Hillside Residences, Vineyard Villas and Private Wine Estates. Each home will exude the unique quality, craftsmanship and character of the Valle; rooted in culture, history and familial traditions. Towering ceilings, immersive floor-to-ceiling windows and seamless open-concept indoor and outdoor living spaces amplify the setting, bringing owners closer to ever-changing scenes of Bruma's immersive magic.

Building on the existing restaurants, lodging and wineries currently in place within Bruma, future plans surrounding Montage Valle de Guadalupe include a curated wine club and vintner program; a collection of new resaurants; a vibrant community center with a chef's garden and artisanal shops; the life-enriching Bruma Wellness Center anchored in cultural traditions, vitality and longevity; an on-site equestrian facility; and a curated, contemporary art collection with an Artist in Residency program and open studio.

The broader Bruma destination is developed by Life Properties International, Thor Urbana and GFA Grupo Inmobiliario.

For images, click here. For more information on Montage Valle de Guadalupe, please visit www.montage.com, www.montageresidences.com and follow us on social @montagehotels and @montagevalledegudalupe.

About Montage International

Montage International, the hospitality management company founded by Alan J. Fuerstman, features the ultra-luxury brand Montage Hotels & Resorts, the new luxury hospitality brand Pendry Hotels & Resorts, Montage Residences, Pendry Residences, and the management of some of the country's premier golf courses and clubs. Founded in 2002, Montage Hotels & Resorts is an artistic collection of distinctive hotels, resorts, and residences. Pendry Hotels & Resorts, founded in 2014, is a collection of new luxury hotels for today's cultured world traveler located in taste-making destinations. For more information, please visit www.montageinternational.com and follow @montagehotels and @pendryhotels.

About Montage Hotels & Resorts

Montage Hotels & Resorts is the ultra-luxury hospitality management company founded by Alan J. Fuerstman. Designed to serve the affluent and discerning traveler and homeowner, the company features an artistic collection of distinctive hotels, resorts, and residences. Each Montage property offers comfortable elegance, a unique sense of place and spirit, impeccable hospitality and and memorable culinary, spa and lifestyle experiences. The portfolio of hotels, resorts and residences includes: Montage Laguna Beach, Montage Deer Valley, Montage Kapalua Bay, Montage Palmetto Bluff, Montage Los Cabos, Montage Healdsburg, and Montage Big Sky. Future destinations include Montage Cay, Montage Punta Mita and Montage Valle de Guadalupe. Montage Hotels & Resorts is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. For more information, follow @montagehotels or visit www.montage.com.

About Montage Residences

Montage Residences is the esteemed collection of residential communities within Montage Hotels & Resorts, the ultra-luxury hospitality management company founded by Alan J. Fuerstman in 2002. Designed to serve affluent and discerning homeowners, Montage Residences offers a distinctive lifestyle that embodies the authenticity of each coveted destination paired with sophisticated touches tailored to each resident's personal desires and individual tastes. Living spaces reflect distinguishing characteristics captured through stunning locations and a genuine sense of place, while signature services and amenities are seamlessly delivered to provide the most carefree lifestyle for every resident. Current and future Montage Residences includes: Laguna Beach, California; Deer Valley, Utah; Kapalua Bay, Hawaii; Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina; Healdsburg, California; Los Cabos, Mexico; Big Sky, Montana; Abacos, Bahamas; Punta Mita, Mexico; Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico. For additional information on residential opportunities, please visit www.montageresidences.com.

About Thor Urbana

Thor Urbana is a leading real estate investment and development firm based in Mexico that has successfully developed over 20 million SF of real estate and currently has over $3.6 billion in assets under management. The company is known for delivering high-impact hospitality and mixed-use projects, including Montage Los Cabos and Four Seasons Belize. With a strong track record and deep expertise in luxury development, Thor Urbana is a trusted partner for world-class brands in Mexico.

Life Properties International (LIFE)

LIFE is an innovative real estate development, management, and sales company building the next generation of private residential club communities. Grounded in nature, family connection, wellness, culinary excellence, and cultural exploration, LIFE's growing international portfolio includes destinations in Riviera Nayarit, Belize, and Valle de Guadalupe. Each project is guided by a holistic vision rooted in sense of place, multigenerational living, elevated food and wine programming, and next-level wellness experiences that integrate ancient traditions with modern science. For more information, please visit www.lifeproperties.com.

Media Contact

Natalie Wayt, Montage International, 1 (949) 375-1141, [email protected]

SOURCE Montage International