Montana Silversmiths Rides Into Fall with 100+ New Western-Inspired Designs

The Brand of Champions® announces the launch of its Fall Collection, NFR exclusive releases, and more.

COLUMBUS, Mont., Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Montana Silversmiths, the Brand of Champions®, proudly announces the launch of its Fall Collection—featuring more than 100 new designs that celebrate the artistry, heritage, and spirit of the West. Handcrafted on the banks of the Yellowstone River in Columbus, Montana, the collection blends timeless silver craftsmanship with bold, modern expressions of Western lifestyle.

Highlights of the Collection

Sterling Silver Rings with crafted stones and CZs for everyday shine

Western-Inspired Earrings & Sets, including the Desert Stone Earrings and the Desert Wind and Moonlit Wind collections

Turquoise Glam pieces infused with vibrant Southwestern energy

Made in USA Buckles with new Southwestern and barbed wire themes, turquoise stone inlays, and world-class hand engraving

Freedom and Strength Feather Necklace for men, plus all-new bolos and cross necklaces

Equestrian-Inspired Designs and playful horseshoe motifs, most notably the Regal Rider collection

Stylish attitude jewelry—pieces that fuse Western heritage with modern edge, designed for those who wear their confidence as their signature

NFR Exclusive Releases

As the official silversmith of the National Finals Rodeo, Montana Silversmiths is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the NFR in Las Vegas with limited-edition collector buckles and an all-new NFR credit card case—must-have pieces for fans and collectors alike.

The Calling Card: Buckles Reimagined

Buckles remain the heart of Montana Silversmiths. This season, they're reimagined with Southwestern motifs, barbed wire patterns, and turquoise accents, all elevated by the brand's signature hand engraving that has defined its artistry for over 50 years.

About Montana Silversmiths

Headquartered in Columbus, Montana, Montana Silversmiths has pioneered Western fashion in buckles and jewelry since 1973. The company is the Official Silversmith of the PBR (Professional Bull Riders), PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association), and AQHA (American Quarter Horse Association), among other Western and outdoor organizations.

For more information, visit montanasilversmiths.com or b2b.montanasilversmiths.com.

