Monte Marketing Consulting Receives New York State Minority/Woman-Owned Business Certification

Monte Marketing Consulting, a marketing consultancy based in Fairport, New York, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious New York State Minority/Woman-Owned Business Certification.

FAIRPORT, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The New York State Minority/Woman-Owned Business Certification is a significant achievement supporting diversity and promoting women's business leadership. This certification is a testament to Monte Marketing Consulting's core values and ongoing efforts to provide organizations with effective, affordable choices for marketing services.

"I am incredibly proud to have received the New York State Minority/Woman-Owned Business Certification," said Monica Monte, Founder and President of Monte Marketing Consulting. "This certification reflects our unwavering commitment to helping organizations use marketing strategies to help achieve their business objectives. It opens doors to exciting opportunities for partnerships and collaborations while reaffirming our commitment to providing exceptional marketing services to our clients."

The certification results from a rigorous application process. It demonstrates Marketing Consulting's compliance with the stringent criteria set forth by the New York State Department of Economic Development. It verifies the company's status as a certified Minority/Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) and highlights its ability to meet the needs of government agencies and organizations seeking diverse suppliers. "The certification of Monte Marketing Consulting as a Minority/Woman-Owned Business Enterprise is an exciting achievement that we are honored to receive," said Monte.

Monica Monte brings over 30 years of business strategy, marketing, and branding experience. In 2022, the Rochester Business Journal named Ms. Monte a Woman of Excellence. Monte Marketing Consulting has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking innovative marketing solutions. With a portfolio of successful campaigns, the company has earned a reputation for excellence in marketing strategy, digital marketing, branding, and more.

About Monte Marketing Consulting:

Monte Marketing Consulting was launched in 2013. Monte Marketing Consulting is a dynamic marketing consultancy committed to delivering exceptional results. With a passion for creativity and innovation, the company provides a wide range of marketing solutions, including strategic planning, digital content, branding, and more.

