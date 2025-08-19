Montel Williams--Dedicated Veteran Advocate--Leads U.S. Veterans Magazine's August 2025 Issue Featuring Top Veteran Employers, Franchises & Yellow Ribbon Schools

The August 2025 issue of U.S. Veterans Magazine features Montel Williams in a powerful cover story reflecting on his military service and advocacy for veteran mental health. This edition also highlights the Top Veteran-Friendly Employers, Yellow Ribbon Schools, and Franchises, offering essential career, education, and wellness resources to support veterans and their families.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM), ranked by Google as the #2 magazine for veterans, proudly announces the release of its highly anticipated August 2025 issue, featuring exclusive rankings of the Top Veteran-Friendly Employers, Top Yellow Ribbon Schools and Top 10 Veteran-Friendly Franchises.

The cover story, A Lifetime of Service—On and Off the Battlefield, features acclaimed TV host and Navy and Marine Corps veteran Montel Williams, who reflects on his military service, media career and passionate advocacy for veteran mental health. Candid and unapologetically honest, Williams sets the tone for an issue dedicated to empowering and informing America's veteran community.

Inside the August 2025 Issue:

Top Careers Built for Veterans

Top Yellow Ribbon Schools – Saint Leo University, Capitol Tech University, Eastern Michigan University and others are redefining military student success

and others are redefining military student success Top 10 Veteran-Friendly Franchises – Veterans who've built lasting legacies through entrepreneurship

Mental Health & Family Resources – Suicide prevention strategies, VA health care expansion, holistic veteran care and planning tools for families

Career Transition Insights – Expert guidance for navigating life after service

Must-Attend Events & Conferences – Navy Gold Coast, AUSA, SHPE Conference, Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit and other must attend events

Spotlight: Top Yellow Ribbon Schools

University of South Alabama – Purple Heart Pride

– Purple Heart Pride University of Tennessee at Chattanooga – Campus-Wide Support for Veterans

– Campus-Wide Support for Veterans Saint Leo University – A Veteran's Path to Purpose

Eastern Michigan University – A Model for Veteran Success

– A Model for Veteran Success Whitworth University – A Veteran-Focused Campus Experience

VA-ACME – Expanding Access to Military Education

Capitol Technology University – Building the Workforce of the Future

Featured Veteran-Friendly Employers

Microsoft – Chris Cortez Leads Veterans into Tech

SkillStorm – John Tansill Powers the Next Mission

the Next Mission FNB – More Than Banking for Veterans

EnerSys – A People First Culture

Fifth Third Bank – Veteran Voices at the Helm

Accenture – Champions Veterans in the Workforce

Precise Systems – Putting People First

USAA – Purpose and Opportunity

Alight – Steadfast Veteran Support

Melton Truck Lines – Veteran Ready by Design

Merck – Empowering Veterans to Lead in Innovation

Veteran Higher Education & Family Resources

John Farris Soars at MTSU – Balancing Flight, Family & Service

at MTSU – Balancing Flight, Family & Service Supporting Veterans on Their Path to College Success

What You Need to Know About Veteran Resource Centers

Transition & Retirement Resources for Military Families

A Military Spouse's Journey Through Deployment

Retirement 101 for Military Spouses

This issue isn't just a magazine—it's a tactical advantage. Whether you're a veteran charting your next move, an employer building a stronger workforce or a university deepening its support, U.S. Veterans Magazine delivers trusted insight and essential tools.

