Montel Williams--Dedicated Veteran Advocate--Leads U.S. Veterans Magazine's August 2025 Issue Featuring Top Veteran Employers, Franchises & Yellow Ribbon Schools

The August 2025 issue of U.S. Veterans Magazine features Montel Williams in a powerful cover story reflecting on his military service and advocacy for veteran mental health. This edition also highlights the Top Veteran-Friendly Employers, Yellow Ribbon Schools, and Franchises, offering essential career, education, and wellness resources to support veterans and their families.
IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM), ranked by Google as the #2 magazine for veterans, proudly announces the release of its highly anticipated August 2025 issue, featuring exclusive rankings of the Top Veteran-Friendly Employers, Top Yellow Ribbon Schools and Top 10 Veteran-Friendly Franchises.
The cover story, A Lifetime of Service—On and Off the Battlefield, features acclaimed TV host and Navy and Marine Corps veteran Montel Williams, who reflects on his military service, media career and passionate advocacy for veteran mental health. Candid and unapologetically honest, Williams sets the tone for an issue dedicated to empowering and informing America's veteran community.
Inside the August 2025 Issue:
- Top Careers Built for Veterans
- Top Yellow Ribbon Schools – Saint Leo University, Capitol Tech University, Eastern Michigan University and others are redefining military student success
- Top 10 Veteran-Friendly Franchises – Veterans who've built lasting legacies through entrepreneurship
- Mental Health & Family Resources – Suicide prevention strategies, VA health care expansion, holistic veteran care and planning tools for families
- Career Transition Insights – Expert guidance for navigating life after service
- Must-Attend Events & Conferences – Navy Gold Coast, AUSA, SHPE Conference, Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit and other must attend events
Spotlight: Top Yellow Ribbon Schools
- University of South Alabama – Purple Heart Pride
- University of Tennessee at Chattanooga – Campus-Wide Support for Veterans
- Saint Leo University – A Veteran's Path to Purpose
- Eastern Michigan University – A Model for Veteran Success
- Whitworth University – A Veteran-Focused Campus Experience
- VA-ACME – Expanding Access to Military Education
- Capitol Technology University – Building the Workforce of the Future
Featured Veteran-Friendly Employers
- Microsoft – Chris Cortez Leads Veterans into Tech
- SkillStorm – John Tansill Powers the Next Mission
- FNB – More Than Banking for Veterans
- EnerSys – A People First Culture
- Fifth Third Bank – Veteran Voices at the Helm
- Accenture – Champions Veterans in the Workforce
- Precise Systems – Putting People First
- USAA – Purpose and Opportunity
- Alight – Steadfast Veteran Support
- Melton Truck Lines – Veteran Ready by Design
- Merck – Empowering Veterans to Lead in Innovation
Veteran Higher Education & Family Resources
- John Farris Soars at MTSU – Balancing Flight, Family & Service
- Supporting Veterans on Their Path to College Success
- What You Need to Know About Veteran Resource Centers
- Transition & Retirement Resources for Military Families
- A Military Spouse's Journey Through Deployment
- Retirement 101 for Military Spouses
This issue isn't just a magazine—it's a tactical advantage. Whether you're a veteran charting your next move, an employer building a stronger workforce or a university deepening its support, U.S. Veterans Magazine delivers trusted insight and essential tools.
About Us
U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM) is the premier resource magazine for transitioning service members, service-disabled veterans, veteran business owners and their spouses and families. USVM is the link between the qualified students, career and business candidates from the ranks of our nation's veteran organizations, educational institutions, corporate America and the federal government.
For more information or to view the latest issue, visit usveteransmagazine.com.
Contact:
Olivia Watts
Submissions Editor
Media Contact
Olivia Watts, ConnectComm, Inc, 1 949-235-1867, [email protected], https://connectcomm.net/
SOURCE U.S. Veterans Magazine
Share this article