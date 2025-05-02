Montezuma County joins the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System

"Montezuma County invites all potential vendors to register online." Post this

"As one of many public agencies looking to procure a variety of different goods and services, utilizing the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System allows us to find more vendors, increases participation and creates more competition. This gives us more opportunities to choose reliable businesses to work with and guarantees we can get what we need at a fair price," said Jim McClain, IT Director of Montezuma County when asked why their department decided to join the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. "It also allows us to get to support local businesses and gives the vendors a chance to grow their business."

Montezuma County invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/montezumacounty and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from over 450 other public agencies participating on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.

About Montezuma County:

Montezuma County is a county located in the southwest corner of Colorado. As of the 2020 census, the population was 25,849. The county seat is Cortez.

About SOVRA:

SOVRA is a leading source-to-contract solution that connects regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states, supporting local governments in streamlining their procurement processes. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, SOVRA empowers government agencies to enhance their purchasing activities. Learn more about how we help build stronger communities and economies by maximizing the value of every dollar spent. Visit https://sovra.com.

