Montgomery County Domestic Relations Announces Partnership With GreenCourt

"This partnership with GreenCourt will not only assist us in making a bigger difference in the lives of families, but it also creates real value and efficiencies for our internal staff." Jaime B. Trupp, Director of Montgomery County Domestic Relations Post this

Child support parents and attorneys file hundreds of documents weekly with the Montgomery County DRS. "At DRS, we strive to provide superior service to the residents of Montgomery County in every facet of our operations," said Jaime B. Trupp, Director of Montgomery County Domestic Relations. "This partnership with GreenCourt will not only assist us in making a bigger difference in the lives of families, but it also creates real value and efficiencies for our internal staff."

"We are extremely excited about our new relationship with the Montgomery County DRS. They are seen as a leader among the counties in Pennsylvania. We built GovLink to help programs run more efficiently so they can provide more focus on the bottom-line aspects of their agency. In the child support world, that means making a difference in the lives of families," said Jay Bland, GreenCourt's Chief Growth Officer.

About GreenCourt Legal Technologies and GovLink

GreenCourt Legal Technologies, LLC, headquartered in Carrollton, Georgia, leads digital transformation for state agencies, justice partners, private-sector professionals, and the public. GreenCourt helps these stakeholders move from high-risk situations involving paper-based records, in-person information sharing, and manual data entry toward reliable, safe, and efficient operations. GreenCourt's leadership has been building, implementing, and supporting mission critical software and interoperability systems for more than fifteen years in the banking, healthcare, and legal industries. Learn more by calling 770-834-3453 or visiting http://www.greencourt.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

About Montgomery County Domestic Relations Section

Domestic Relations Section is part of the Family Court. The Family Court is a division of the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas. The Family Court is the part of the court system which is there to help families work out problems such as divorce, support for children and spouses, temporary and permanent alimony, division of marital property, custody of children and protection from abuse. Although the Domestic Relations Section of the Family Court has other duties, the Section is mainly responsible for working with families to establish and collect support for children and spouses.

Media Contact

Charles Smith, GreenCourt Legal Technologies, LLC, 1 770-834-3453, [email protected], www.greencourt.com

SOURCE GreenCourt Legal Technologies, LLC