Monti Trentini Announces Exciting Partnership with Renowned New York Restaurants Sistina and Caravaggio

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monti Trentini, a family run business located in the Trentino region of Italy with a long cheesemaking tradition, is thrilled to announce an exclusive partnership with two iconic Italian restaurants in New York City: Sistina and Caravaggio, both owned by the renowned Chef Giuseppe Bruno.

This remarkable collaboration, starting in September 2023, combines Monti Trentini's time-honored cheesemaking tradition with the extraordinary experience of Chef Giuseppe Bruno.

The partnership will introduce 12 meticulous recipes crafted by Chef Giuseppe Bruno which will be unveiled through the official Social Media Accounts of Sistina (@sistinarestaurant) and Caravaggio (@caravaggioristorante) over the next six months.

"We are immensely proud to partner with Sistina and Caravaggio restaurants, respected representatives of Italian cuisine in New York, and promote our 'Cheeses from the Mountain' and their unique flavors across digital platforms. This collaboration captures the essence of our beloved Trentino region and is a celebration of our shared dedication to delivering unparalleled quality." said Maria Vittoria Finco, Marketing Manager of Monti Trentini.

Guests of Sistina and Caravaggio restaurants will have the opportunity to taste the finest flavors of Monti Trentini cheeses in a curated cheeseboard featuring an exquisite selection of the brand's signature products, including Asiago Fresco PDO, Asiago Vecchio PDO, Vezzena, Aged Truffle cheese and Mountain Herbs Caciotta. A culinary journey which transports the consumer to the legendary Dolomite Mountains region of Italy, where each bite embodies centuries of passion and craftsmanship.

This new partnership invites food enthusiasts, connoisseurs, and curious palates to discover Monti Trentini mountain cheeses, which are exclusively produced in the mountains at 2,600 meters above sea level. A sustainable place by nature where cows eat grass and flowers and drink spring water, producing a high-quality milk which has a unique taste of herbs and makes the cheese naturally more yellow in color.

Monti Trentini spa has operated in Grigno, in the Trentino Region of Italy since 1989. Located in Enego, on the Asiago Plateau, the historic Finco Dairy (where this family cheesemaking tradition started and continues to operate), Monti Trentini keeps alive this love of the local territory, environment and high-quality products. The company makes a wide range of cheeses with cow's milk collected daily from 150 small farms located in northern Italy and has an especially long tradition in the production of mountain cheeses, representing the Italian Dolomite Mountains. Today, the third and fourth generations of the family are continuing the activity in the Grigno dairy within a spectrum of five different departments where experienced and skillful collaborators work. To learn more about Monti Trentini, please visit montitrentini.com

