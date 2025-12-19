Montpelier Nevis Unveils a New Look Ahead of Its 60th Anniversary

Treasured Caribbean hideaway unwraps revamped rooms with vivid island design

NEVIS, St. Kitts and Nevis, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Montpelier Nevis – the peaceful West Indian haven traversing a 60-acre hillside – has renovated its guest rooms and public spaces. Blending modern Caribbean hues with the reassuringly solid remains of an 18th-century sugar plantation, the refreshing new look breathes new life into this beloved island retreat as it commences its 60th anniversary year in 2026.

Defined by barefoot luxury, lush gardens and a serene atmosphere, Montpelier is entering a new era – one that honors its heritage while introducing a brighter, contemporary expression of Caribbean living.

Caribbean design reimagined

Los Angeles designer Liz Wilson, who has links to the island, guided the transformation process, injecting the rhythm, color and natural beauty of Nevis. Each room features engaging textiles from the Spoonflower library that were created specifically for Montpelier. Eighteen custom prints across eight colorways inspired by the island's scenery range from coral, ocean blue and palm green to lemon yellow and soft pinks.

"We took a tailored approach to Caribbean design," says Wilson. "We followed the path of respecting the property's heritage while embracing the unmistakably bold and multicolored palette that characterizes Nevis."

Reinvigorated interiors balance light and depth through layered textures, bespoke fabrics and playful details, creating a look that says barefoot luxury as well as joyful Caribbean.

The art of Montpelier, by Kirk Mechar

Canadian artist Kirk Mechar plays a crucial role in Montpelier's renewed visual identity. Known for large-scale, abstract florals and layered compositions inspired by Caribbean settings, his work adds color, complexity and movement to the revitalized estate.

His pieces appear throughout the newly freshened guest rooms, Great Room and gardens, creating a link between indoor spaces and the surrounding landscape. Elements in his work echo the island's flora and natural rhythms, sensitively anchoring the hotel's new look to the spirit of Nevis.

A cohesive new look

The revamp extends throughout Montpelier's social spaces. The Great Room, upholstered exclusively in CW Stockwell prints – most notably the celebrated Martinique® banana leaf in a rare pink colorway – blends the exuberance of tropical patterns with the strength of the estate's historic stone walls.

Nearby, the Pool Bar introduces a spirited burst of color via Voutsa's Everyday Blooms Neon, lending energy to mornings and evenings by the mosaic pool.

Throughout the estate, the ushering in of an enlarged palette enhances the verdant gardens and historic sugar mill, creating an atmosphere of calm and rejuvenation.

A place to return to – and rediscover

For Montpelier's owners, the redesign reflects continuity and evolution.

"Montpelier has always been a place where guests feel at home," says owner Muffin Hoffman. "This new chapter allows the hotel to feel even more vibrant and true to Nevis, while preserving the tranquility and authenticity that our guests cherish."

Recent renovations also include updates to the beach club, pool and leisure facilities, forming part of a thoughtful, long-term plan for the hotel. As Montpelier approaches its 60th anniversary, the characterful hotel remains one of the Caribbean's most distinctive hideaways.

For further information, please visit www.montpeliernevis.com.

