Montvale Mayor Joins Leading Plastic Surgeon Dr. Rubinstein for the Opening of Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center in Montvale, NJ

In a recent celebration of medical advancement and community growth, Montvale's Mayor joins renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Ran Y. Rubinstein to inaugurate the grand opening of the Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center. The new state-of-the-art facility in Montvale, New Jersey, is set to provide patients with an array of top-tier reconstructive and cosmetic surgery services.

The grand opening of the Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center signifies an important achievement in providing high-quality aesthetic services in Montvale.

The Mayor's presence at the event acknowledged the center's potential to contribute positively to the local community and its healthcare landscape.

The Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center, located at 160 Summit Ave Suite 201, Montvale, NJ 07645, is set to become a central hub for aesthetic excellence in the region.

A New Era of Aesthetic Excellence in Montvale, NJ

The Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center ushers in a new era of aesthetic excellence, offering a comprehensive range of facial and body procedures, from deep plane facelifts and rhinoplasty to breast surgery, liposuction, tummy tucks, and mommy makeovers.

In addition to surgical procedures, the center also provides advanced medical spa services like Botox and injectable fillers, hair restoration, skin treatments, and non-surgical skin tightening and body contouring.

About Dr. Ran Y. Rubinstein: A Master of Aesthetics

Dr. Ran Y. Rubinstein, the visionary behind the Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center, is a leading figure in the field of plastic and reconstructive surgery.

He holds dual board certification from the American Board of Facial Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. With over 20 years of experience in both private and academic practice, Dr. Rubinstein brings a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and a commitment to patient care to his new facility.

Unveiling the State-of-the-Art Facilities at Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center

The Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center boasts state-of-the-art facilities designed to offer patients a comfortable and seamless experience. The center's modernized office building is part of Montvale's reinvention from its corporate past, designed to meet the growing demand for office space from ancillary healthcare service providers. The center is conveniently located, servicing Bergen and Rockland Counties, and is equipped to provide personalized service, focusing on individualized needs and attention to detail.

Advancements in Non-Invasive Procedures: CoolSculpting Elite at the Forefront

One of the most innovative treatments offered at the Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center is CoolSculpting Elite. This non-invasive body sculpting procedure targets and eliminates stubborn fat, with results unfolding over time. CoolSculpting Elite utilizes cryolipolysis, a method that uses cold temperatures to eliminate deep layers of fat cells.

This FDA-approved procedure can remove fatty tissue along the abdomen, upper back, lower back, flanks, arms, thighs, neck, and male breasts. It's a cost-effective, safe, and convenient option for those seeking to reduce isolated areas of stubborn fat without surgery.

The Art of Rejuvenation: Spotlight on the Deep Plane Facelift

One of the center's most transformative procedures is the extended deep plane facelift. This technique, performed by Dr. Rubinstein, goes beyond traditional facelifts by lifting the skin and muscles as one unit, improving nasolabial folds, smoothing the jawline, and removing jowls. The result is a more youthful appearance that lasts for 10 to 15 years. The deep plane facelift's natural-looking results and minimal recovery time have made it a popular choice among patients seeking comprehensive facial rejuvenation.

Rubinstein Aesthetic Training Specialists: Shaping the Future of Plastic Surgery

In addition to providing top-tier aesthetic services, Dr. Rubinstein is committed to training future plastic surgeons. His on-site aesthetic training center, the Rubinstein Aesthetic Training Specialists, is a testament to this commitment. Here, he shares his extensive knowledge and expertise with aspiring plastic surgeons. His status as a regional speaker and clinical trainer on cutting-edge injectables has been recognized by his peers and top aesthetic pharmaceutical companies.

The Impact of Dr. Rubinstein's Dual Board Certification on Patient Care

As a double-board certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Rubinstein distinguishes himself in the field of cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. His extensive training and experience in both disciplines enable him to provide the highest level of care to his patients. His commitment to patient care, coupled with his expertise in the latest surgical techniques, ensures that every patient receives personalized, high-quality treatment that meets their unique aesthetic goals.

Personalized Care: Dr. Rubinstein's Approach to Patient Satisfaction

At the Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center, patient satisfaction is paramount. Dr. Rubinstein and his world-class surgical team provide personalized service, focusing on individualized needs and attention to detail. They understand that each patient is unique, and their aesthetic goals differ. Patients are treated with utmost care and respect from the initial consultation to the final follow-up. The team takes the time to understand their patients' unique concerns and aesthetic goals, ensuring a customized treatment plan that aligns with their expectations and enhances their natural beauty.

A Commitment to Community and Philanthropy in Plastic Surgery

In addition to providing top-tier aesthetic services, Dr. Rubinstein is dedicated to giving back to the community. He is actively involved in philanthropic activities, including participation in the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery's Face to Face program, Habitat for Humanity, and the Tunnels To Towers foundation. His commitment extends beyond his practice, reflecting his belief in the importance of community involvement and philanthropy in the field of plastic surgery.

Contact Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center for a Consultation

To learn more about the services offered at the Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center or to schedule a consultation, prospective patients can reach the center at (201) 391-1135.

The center is conveniently located at 160 Summit Ave Suite 201, Montvale, NJ 07645, and operates from 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, and until 8:00 PM on Thursday.

The center also opens once a month on Sunday from 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM. A private consultation with Dr. Rubinstein can provide you with a detailed understanding of the optimal procedures to meet your aesthetic goals.

