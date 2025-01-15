Montview Estate: A Rare Blend of Space, Luxury, and Convenience in Short Hills

Now on the market, Montview offers a seamless combination of modern comfort, expansive living spaces, and an unbeatable location just minutes from direct train access to NYC.
SHORT HILLS, N.J., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Located at 40 Highland Avenue, Montview is now available for sale in Short Hills, listed by Simon Westfall-Kwong. This iconic 10-bedroom, 6 full and 2 half-bathroom residence spans approximately 11,000 square feet with four floors of living and entertainment space, including the lower level. This expansive property, situated on 1.24 acres, was initially constructed in 1890 by James R. Pitcher on land originally owned by Stewart Hartshorn, the visionary founder of Short Hills. Over the decades, Montview has housed only a handful of families and has been meticulously renovated to meet the needs of today's most discerning buyers. Its thoughtful renovations, luxurious updates, and prime location make it an exceptional opportunity for those seeking a blend of elegance and practicality. Just three blocks from the Short Hills Train Station, Montview offers an effortless 35-minute commute to New York City, perfectly balancing suburban tranquility with metropolitan access.
Montview has been meticulously enhanced, with every detail crafted for convenience and comfort. The main level features expansive entertaining spaces with high ceilings throughout, including a newly expanded chef's kitchen designed for catered gatherings and outfitted with premium appliances, custom cabinetry, and a light-filled breakfast room. Adjacent to the kitchen, a welcoming family room offers a space to gather, relax, and unwind. The home's lower level redefines modern entertainment with soaring nine-foot ceilings, a speakeasy-style bar with a separate exterior entrance, a billiard room, a walk-in wine room, a fitness room, and multiple lounge areas, all connected by original stone and exposed brick details that create a warm yet sophisticated ambiance.
Upstairs, the spectacular primary suite provides a private retreat showcasing a luxurious bathroom and separate dressing room within this expansive home, ensuring comfort alongside sophistication. The remaining bedrooms and bathrooms have been thoughtfully updated with luxurious finishes, ensuring comfort and style throughout with the third floor providing a convenient retreat ideal for extended stay guests. Eight fireplaces, a refined mix of gas and wood-burning, add charm and warmth to key spaces across the home.
Montview's significant footprint of over an acre of property offers beautifully landscaped grounds perfect for outdoor living and entertaining with a potential option to install an in-ground pool with Municipality approval. A stunning wrap-around porch and porte-cochere invite you to enjoy the serene surroundings, while the fully updated driveways provide practical ease. Its proximity to Short Hills' top-rated public and private schools further enhances its appeal, making it ideal for households looking to establish roots in this sought-after community.
"Montview is a rare opportunity to own a home that combines space, convenience, and luxurious amenities in one of the most desirable locations in Short Hills," said listing agent Simon Kwong-Westfall. "This property is ready for its next chapter, offering the perfect setting for creating incredible memories."
Perfectly located for city-connected living, Montview Estate's proximity to Manhattan and its host of contemporary updates ensure it stands apart. It's only 20 minutes to an international airport and to continue all of your luxurious travel destinations. Schedule your private tour today and experience why this property is an extraordinary find. For a private showing or additional information, please contact Simon Kwong-Westfall, the exclusive listing agent for this extraordinary property at 917-774-9242 or [email protected].
