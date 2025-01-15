Montview Estate: A Rare Blend of Space, Luxury, and Convenience in Short Hills

"Montview is a rare opportunity to own a home that combines space, convenience, and luxurious amenities in one of the most desirable locations in Short Hills. It is ready for its next chapter, offering the perfect setting for creating incredible memories." - Simon Westfall-Kwong, Listing Agent Post this

Upstairs, the spectacular primary suite provides a private retreat showcasing a luxurious bathroom and separate dressing room within this expansive home, ensuring comfort alongside sophistication. The remaining bedrooms and bathrooms have been thoughtfully updated with luxurious finishes, ensuring comfort and style throughout with the third floor providing a convenient retreat ideal for extended stay guests. Eight fireplaces, a refined mix of gas and wood-burning, add charm and warmth to key spaces across the home.

Montview's significant footprint of over an acre of property offers beautifully landscaped grounds perfect for outdoor living and entertaining with a potential option to install an in-ground pool with Municipality approval. A stunning wrap-around porch and porte-cochere invite you to enjoy the serene surroundings, while the fully updated driveways provide practical ease. Its proximity to Short Hills' top-rated public and private schools further enhances its appeal, making it ideal for households looking to establish roots in this sought-after community.

"Montview is a rare opportunity to own a home that combines space, convenience, and luxurious amenities in one of the most desirable locations in Short Hills," said listing agent Simon Kwong-Westfall. "This property is ready for its next chapter, offering the perfect setting for creating incredible memories."

Perfectly located for city-connected living, Montview Estate's proximity to Manhattan and its host of contemporary updates ensure it stands apart. It's only 20 minutes to an international airport and to continue all of your luxurious travel destinations. Schedule your private tour today and experience why this property is an extraordinary find. For a private showing or additional information, please contact Simon Kwong-Westfall, the exclusive listing agent for this extraordinary property at 917-774-9242 or [email protected].

