Monty and Julie Cerf Achievement Scholarship Will Be Awarded to Six Applicants at Montclair State University

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monty and Julie Cerf are pleased to announce that the Monty and Julie Cerf achievement scholarship will once again be awarded to six undergraduates of Montclair State's Feliciano School of Business. To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must write an essay on their passion for their chosen business concentration and provide information on their need for financial assistance.

Monty Cerf has more than 35 years of experience in the business world and is currently a Managing Director for UBS Financial Services, Inc.