Monty and Julie Cerf Achievement Scholarship Will Be Awarded to Six Applicants at Montclair State University

Monty and Julie Cerf are pleased to announce that the Monty and Julie Cerf achievement scholarship will once again be awarded to six undergraduates of Montclair State's Feliciano School of Business. To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must write an essay on their passion for their chosen business concentration and provide information on their need for financial assistance.
MONTCLAIR, N.J., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monty and Julie Cerf are pleased to announce that the Monty and Julie Cerf achievement scholarship will once again be awarded to six undergraduates of Montclair State's Feliciano School of Business. To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must write an essay on their passion for their chosen business concentration and provide information on their need for financial assistance.
Monty Cerf has more than 35 years of experience in the business world and is currently a Managing Director for UBS Financial Services, Inc.
Monty Cerf has a history with Montclair State University, as he has served as an adjunct Professor of Finance at the Montclair State University School of Business, where he also sits on the MSU Business Board of Advisors.
Monty Cerf explains why he and his wife are happy to offer six scholarships to Montclair State students, saying, "As people who firmly believe that Montclair State University does an excellent job of preparing the next generation of financial professionals, we are happy to award students who could benefit from some financial assistance."
The time to apply for scholarships concludes every March. Students who are interested in writing an essay and applying for the Monty and Julie Cerf achievement scholarship are encouraged to visit: https://www.montclair.edu/business/academic-advising/scholarships/
About Monty Cerf
Monty Cerf oversees Montclair Investment Partners, a team within UBS Private Wealth Management dedicated to delivering comprehensive and insightful solutions to help navigate investments, planning, risk and tax management, and wealth transfer challenges related to the needs of high net worth individuals, family offices, foundations, and endowments. Forbes ranks him as one of the top advisors in New York State.
Media Contact
Monty and Julie Cerf, Monty and Julie Cerf, 8568408356, [email protected], https://montycerf.com/
SOURCE Monty and Julie Cerf
Share this article