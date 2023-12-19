Monument Marine Group and Oasis Marinas Dominate 2023 Docks Expo with 'Marina of the Year' and Two 'Young Leaders' Award Wins

"At Oasis Marinas, we believe in creating more than just marinas; we are in the business of crafting unforgettable experiences for boaters and guests," said Kenneth Svendsen, chief executive officer of Oasis Marinas. Post this

"Winning the Marina of the year award at the 2023 Docks Expo inspires us to continue our journey of innovation and reinforces our belief that exceptional experiences are at the cornerstone of success in this industry," said Tom Wood, managing director of Monument Marine Group. "We want to thank Marina Dock Age, Oasis Marinas, and the entire marine community for this honor."

The 'Young Leaders' awards recognizes the outstanding achievements of Oasis Marinas rising stars. Both Rob and Leigh have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation and commitment to driving positive change within the industry. Leigh has dedicated her entire career to the maritime industry, starting as a mate on fishing charter boats at the age of 14. Today, Leigh seamlessly blends professional expertise with her personal hobbies, elevating standards at The Wharf Marina. With a family deeply rooted in boating, Rob developed a passion for the maritime industry at a young age. He first joined Oasis Marinas as a marina service associate at National Harbor and then transitioned to the business development team where Rob boosted the team's lead-generation efforts drastically by creating a new standard operating procedure.

"At Oasis Marinas, we believe in creating more than just marinas; we are in the business of crafting unforgettable experiences for boaters and guests," said Kenneth Svendsen, chief executive officer of Oasis Marinas. "Winning these prestigious awards reaffirms our commitment to setting the highest standards for excellence in marina management, customer service and community engagement."

Monument Marine Group owns Lighthouse Point Marina and is managed by Oasis Marinas. For more details on Oasis Marinas, visit oasismarinas.com and follow along on social at @OasisMarinas. To learn more about Oasis Marinas' marina management services visit, yourmarinaoursystem.com. For more information on Lighthouse Point Marina, visit newlhp.com. To learn more about Monument Marine Group, visit monumentmarinegroup.com.

About Oasis Marinas

Oasis Marinas is a leading marina and hospitality and management partner, operating a portfolio of more than 55 properties, 8,000 slips, hundreds of RV pads across 15 states and caters to over 13,000 guests annually. Oasis Marinas has been reimagining marina operations since 2014. As experts in marina management, facilities management, hospitality, business development, human resources, food and beverage, corporate finance, and marketing, the Oasis team is dedicated to elevating the boater experience through boater and guest-centric high-touch customer experiences. With over 710 in-season team members that understand the challenges boat owners, marina owners and boaters face everyday, customers can expect remarkable adventures from bow to bye. Today, Oasis Marinas is recognized as a 2023 Great Place to Work and is managed by leadership previously overseeing hospitality and customer experience at Disney, Hilton and more. For more information, please visit oasismarinas.com and follow along on social at @OasisMarinas.

About Monument Marine Group

Monument Marine Group is a Mid-Atlantic-based investment firm that owns and improves marinas across the United States. The team combines over 60 years of experience in construction, development, and management with a lifelong passion for the water to create amazing experiences for all MMG customers and enhance the marinas' position in the boating community. With a community-oriented, customer-first mindset, Monument strives to preserve and enhance the legacy of the properties within its portfolio and the adjacent communities by delivering outstanding customer service and experiences through infrastructure, technology, and operations investments. For more information, visit www.monumentmarinegroup.com.

Media Contact

Lilly Carrion, Oasis Marinas, 1 9546008860, [email protected], https://www.oasismarinas.com/

SOURCE Oasis Marinas