Monument Metals Earns Place on Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies for Third Consecutive Year

"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. for the third year in a row," said Jonathan Swyers, CEO of Monument Metals. "Our growth is a testament to the trust our customers place in us, and to our team's dedication to delivering unparalleled quality and service in the precious metals industry. We're excited to build on this momentum and continue providing our clients with the very best."

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful independent businesses across the country. Past honorees include household names such as Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, and Patagonia. Companies that make the list demonstrate consistent growth and are measured on three-year revenue growth, illustrating Monument Metals' impressive trajectory in the highly competitive financial services industry.

To learn more about Monument Metals and its commitment to quality, service, and competitive pricing, visit http://monumentmetals.com.

