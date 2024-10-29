Monument Metals Earns Place on Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies for Third Consecutive Year

Monument Metals celebrates its spot on the Inc. 5000 list, ranking No. 1,440 in 2024 for achieving 358% three-year growth. Specializing in coin and bullion trading, Monument Metals has become a trusted source for precious metals, delivering competitive pricing, exceptional customer service, and satisfaction since 2017. This honor underscores Monument Metals' commitment to high-quality offerings and sustainable growth in the financial services sector.
FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monument Metals, a leading coin and bullion buying and trading business, has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the third consecutive year. Ranked at No. 1,440 on the 2024 list, Monument Metals achieved a remarkable 358% three-year growth rate, demonstrating its continued commitment to delivering high-quality precious metals products at competitive prices.
Since its founding in 2017, Monument Metals has grown to become a trusted source for coins and bullion, emphasizing competitive pricing, personalized and attentive customer service, and complete customer satisfaction. Headquartered in Frederick, Maryland, the company has maintained a lean, efficient operation that prioritizes quality and value for its clients. Monument Metals previously ranked No. 585 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 and No. 659 on the 2022 list.
"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. for the third year in a row," said Jonathan Swyers, CEO of Monument Metals. "Our growth is a testament to the trust our customers place in us, and to our team's dedication to delivering unparalleled quality and service in the precious metals industry. We're excited to build on this momentum and continue providing our clients with the very best."
The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful independent businesses across the country. Past honorees include household names such as Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, and Patagonia. Companies that make the list demonstrate consistent growth and are measured on three-year revenue growth, illustrating Monument Metals' impressive trajectory in the highly competitive financial services industry.
To learn more about Monument Metals and its commitment to quality, service, and competitive pricing, visit http://monumentmetals.com.
