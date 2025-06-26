Monumental Medical Records Launches to Revolutionize Medical Office Efficiency and Support Domestic Violence Victims

New Electronic Medical Records Solution Streamlines Patient Data Management for Medical Offices

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Monumental Med Spa, Southern Colorado's premier and award-winning med spa is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Electronic Medical Record (EMR) solution, Monumental Medical Records, a new tool designed specifically for advancing medical offices' efficiency and customer service.

This new platform improves patient care through seamless integration and efficient workflow and also supports a vital cause as a portion of each Monumental Medical Records' directly fund Monumental Wellness Retreat, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting victims of domestic violence founded in 2025 by Monumental Med Spa/Monumental Medical records' founders Trina Shook and Ronda Macrory.

Established in 2010 with a new facility in 2024 , Monumental Med Spa believes that clients' needs are of the utmost importance, and treats each and every client in a way that connects to the spiritual, holistic, and healing aspects of the human body.

Monumental Medical Records solution is designed to simplify the way medical offices manage patient data, streamlining administrative processes, and enhancing communication between healthcare providers. With its intuitive interface and customizable features, the platform helps medical offices reduce operational costs, minimize errors, and ultimately provide a higher standard of care to their patients.

"For years we often struggled with the customer service and overall workability of our EMR solution; so, we elected to create our own that would focus on ease of use. We were the perfect originators of this type of solution as operators of a med spa for over 15 years," said Trina Shook owner of Monumental Med Spa and Co-owner of Monumental Medical Records. "We understand the EMR marketplace is riddled with tools that don't work well and frustrate offices because when an EMR system isn't operational, the medical office using it instantly becomes paralyzed; our solution ends these stresses." "What also sets our EMR apart is our commitment to using technology as a tool for positive change as each license sold supports our new nonprofit Monumental Wellness Retreat as both myself and my EMR co-founder Ronda are domestic abuse survivors."

Soft-launched in 2024, Monumental Medical Records currently has multiple users with capacity to serve thousands of additional medical practices. "We love Monumental Medical Records' ease of use," Lourdes Vargas, owner of Injectables and Microblading MedSpa by Calouvar located in Denver, Colorado and we look forward to using this tool for years to come and encourage the marketplace to give it a try as it fits our office's needs perfectly." Medical offices can easily integrate Monumental Medical Records solution into their daily operations after a short onboarding process.

Monumental Wellness Retreat offers women experiencing abuse a range of support services at no cost to the recipient, including group therapy, wellness treatments, scar revision, and much more. "We are thrilled to have established this new nonprofit organization that will support women as both Trina and I survived challenging and traumatic domestic violence situations," said Ronda Macrory. "We are hopeful through Monumental Medical Records' proceeds, grants and private donations that our nonprofit will grow in its support of domestic abuse victims across Colorado."

Healthcare professionals looking to modernize their practice while making a difference in the fight against domestic violence are encouraged to explore Monumental Medical Records EMR solution. The platform is now available for immediate implementation. For more information about Monumental Medical Records, Monumental Wellness Retreat and Monumental Med Spa, visit: www.monumentalmedspa.com

