Monvera Glass Decoration Announces Expansion of Glass Decoration Services

"Being able to offer frosted and colored glass is hugely exciting for us and marks a significant expansion of our glass decoration options. The supply of colored glass is very limited, and high MOQs and long lead times are standard. Now our customers can create their own custom colored glass", says Caitriona Anderson, Monvera's COO."All the spray coatings are organic and environmentally friendly. Frosting mimics the look of etched or acid-dipped glass without the use of harmful chemicals and is a popular option for spirits and liquor bottles. However, we believe our beauty and wine customers will increasingly adopt frosting as part of their packaging mix. A screen-printed wine label looks great over a frosted bottle."

Color coating and frosting is suitable for a wide range of products, including spirits, wine, beauty products, and specialty foods. An ultraviolet-blocking coating can protect light-sensitive products such as olive oil from UV degradation. Post-coating, Monvera's UV screen-printed labels can be applied to the containers, or they can be shipped to the bottling line for paper label application.

The service is suitable for most bottle sizes and shapes and is available at Monvera's existing location in Richmond, California. The building is conveniently located close to Interstate 580 and Interstate 80, allowing for easy shipment of inbound glass from Oakland Port and glass supplier warehouses and outbound decorated glass to customers across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Monvera is an industry leader in glass bottle decoration, specializing in screen-printed labels and now color coating and frosting. Industries served include wine and spirits, cosmetics and beauty, specialty food, CBD, and beer. Monvera's extensive range of clients includes Boisset Family Estates, Colorado Spirits, Vintner's Daughter, and Veronica Foods. To learn more about Monvera, visit http://www.monvera.com/.

