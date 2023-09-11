MoodRx to Address Burnout, Stress, and Mental Health Concerns for Healthcare Workers, Professionals, First Responders, and Corporate Employees

"We offer assessments, awareness, therapy and coaching to address any mental health needs for individuals seeking discretion and privacy" Kruti Quazi, Founder & CEO Tweet this

MTN addresses these critical issues by providing a secure and confidential platform where individuals can access free digital self-assessments to gain insights into their mental health. Based on the assessment results, users can request a referral directly from MoodRx to connect with licensed and well-qualified mental health providers. This process allows individuals to access therapy and coaching services discreetly and without disclosing any personal information to their employers or supervisors.

"MoodRx is committed to supporting the mental health of those who dedicate their lives to serving others," said Kruti Quazi, Founder and CEO of MoodRx.com. "With MTN, we aim to break down the barriers preventing individuals in high-stress professions from seeking the support they deserve. By offering private and secure services, we are determined to encourage more people to prioritize their mental well-being."

MTN not only caters to individuals seeking therapy for existing mental health conditions but also provides a valuable resource for those who need guidance and coping techniques to manage stress and burnout effectively. MoodRx believes that every individual, regardless of their mental health status, deserves access to supportive and empowering resources to improve their well-being.

To experience the benefits of MoodRx Therapy Network, interested users can create a free account on moodrx.com today and take the first digital assessments to gain insights into their mental health. When needed, they can confidentially request a referral directly within MoodRx to connect with licensed mental health providers for therapy or coaching.

About MoodRx.com:

MoodRx.com is a next generation mental health platform dedicated to providing accessible and confidential support for individuals seeking mental health services. Through innovative technologies and personalized care, MoodRx aims to revolutionize the way mental health is approached and reduce the stigma surrounding seeking help for individuals, employers, and higher education. We use technology to enable humans rather than replace them with apps and algorithms. All our therapy and consultations are conducted by mental health providers. We are a therapist and patient focused platform.

