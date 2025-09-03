Moon Five Technologies Secures $3.4M Grant to Bring Accessible EV Charging to Renters Across California

Moon Five Technologies will use a $3.4 million grant from the California Energy Commission to address the clean power equity gap by deploying over 450 direct-to-tenant EV charging units across pre-selected multifamily properties in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Post this

"EV charging has never really been built for renters until now," said Stephan Ng, CEO of Moon Five Technologies. "Our unique model puts renters first, making it possible to install reliable, affordable charging without costly upgrades or utility delays. This grant allows us to bring that vision to life in communities that have historically been excluded from clean transportation infrastructure, while delivering on our mission to make equitable, resilient EV charging a reality for every renter."

The REACH 3.0 grant specifically prioritizes projects that bring EV charging to underserved and low-income communities – those most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and least likely to benefit from clean energy infrastructure. Moon Five's deployment strategy centers around these communities, working with mission-aligned housing providers to ensure that equitable access to EV charging isn't just an afterthought, but the starting point.

"Accessible EV charging is critical if we want families to be part of the clean transportation future, but too often renters are left without options," said Carleen Cullen, co-founder and executive director at Cool the Earth, a partner organization of Moon Five Technologies. "Moon Five's renter-first approach changes that equation by bringing affordable, reliable charging directly to where people live. It's an important step toward ensuring the benefits of clean energy reach everyone, not just a privileged few."

A key part of Moon Five's infrastructure is its proprietary energy management system (EMS), paired with a bidirectional-ready charger. By wiring directly downstream of a tenant's meter, the system creates a dedicated circuit that delivers apartment-level load balancing to prevent overloads and optimize energy use. The design enables load shedding and bidirectional energy resiliency, resulting in a more controlled, flexible, and targeted response to grid stress. This not only lays the groundwork for future grid integration, but also gives tenants greater autonomy over their decarbonization efforts.

"Moon Five's renter-first model is exactly the kind of innovation we need to enhance access to EV charging and accelerate EV adoption, particularly in disadvantaged communities and in multi-family homes," said Adrienne Lindgren, Senior Vice President of Unlocking Innovation at the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI). "Since joining LACI's Incubation Program in May 2024, Moon Five has made incredible strides to expand their EV charging solutions, and we are excited to champion their continued growth."

As Moon Five scales its engineering, deployment, and outreach teams, the company is actively hiring for roles in software, sales, operations, and grant management. It is also inviting early partnership inquiries from multifamily renters and property owners, cities, and community organizations seeking to bring EV access to renters. Individuals interested in Moon Five's EV chargers can sign up via the website to see if they qualify. Installations are expected to begin in early 2026.

