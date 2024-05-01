Moon Mountain District Winegrowers Association Announces Lineup for REACH FOR THE MOON! Master Class and Grand Tasting

"We are thrilled to welcome back our highly successful Reach for the Moon! event and for the opportunity to introduce the Moon Mountain District and its unique wines." Post this

Renowned wine authority and critic Antonio Galloni will guide this year's master class, which will focus on rare and collectible Moon Mountain District Cabernet Sauvignons from the AVA's celebrated sites. Recognized as some of Northern California's premier vineyards, they are featured on Vinous' groundbreaking map of the region. Master Class participants will enjoy a private tour of either the Monte Rosso Vineyard or Moon Mountain Vineyard, which are featured on the Vinous map.

"I have been incredibly fortunate to have a front-row seat to the Moon Mountain District's evolution from a loose collection of vineyards to one of California's most dynamic and fascinating AVAs," noted Galloni. "I am delighted to return to Reach for the Moon! as we continue to explore the nuances that inform the world-class wines being made in the Moon Mountain District AVA."

The Moon Mountain District is one of California's crown jewels for growing high quality grapes and artisanal wines recognized for their intense and concentrated flavors and strong, integrated tannins. The AVA was officially recognized in 2013, but it has a long and incredibly rich history of grape growing that goes back nearly 140 years. The District's winegrowers are committed to producing the finest wines possible, using the highest levels of sustainable farming methods including organic, biodynamic and regenerative agriculture. Today, the Moon Mountain District has one of the highest percentages of organic vineyards of any AVA in California.

Reach for the Moon! tickets are now available for purchase at http://www.moonmountaindistrict.org, and include two options to discover the winemaking behind Moon Mountain District's small production, terroir-driven wines. Full Pass Tickets are $400 per person and include a seat at the Master Class as well as access to the Grand Tasting, beginning at 9:00 am. Grand Tasting tickets are $250 per person and include access to the Grand Tasting at Monte Rosso Vineyard, beginning at 12 pm. The Grand Tasting will feature more than two dozen of the Association's winery members pouring their wines alongside delicious bites showcasing the bounty of Sonoma. Wineries presenting their Moon Mountain District wines include Bedrock Wine Co., Biale Vineyards, B. Wise Vineyards, DiCostanzo Wines, Far Mountain Wines, Gagnon-Kennedy Vineyards, Gail Wines, Hanzell Vineyards, Hill of Tara Wines, Kamen Estate Wines, Kistler Vineyards, Korbin Kameron, LaRue Wines, Lambert Bridge Winery, Lasseter Family Winery, Liquid Sky Wines, Louis M. Martini, Muscardini Cellars, Pangloss Cellars, Repris Wines, Sojourn Cellars, Stone Edge Farm Estate Vineyards & Winery, Ty Caton Vineyards and Winery Sixteen 600. The MMDWGA is also partnering with the Sonoma Valley Mentoring Alliance for this year's event.

"We are thrilled to welcome back our highly successful Reach for the Moon! event and for the opportunity to introduce the Moon Mountain District and its unique wines," said Erich Bradley of Repris Wines and Pangloss Cellars. "The region's diverse volcanic terroir, marked by countless canyons, ridges and escarpments create a variety of exposures that you won't find on the valley floor. This mix of different aspects and microclimates sets our region apart and allows us to showcase the unique terroir on multiple levels."

Located on the western side of the Mayacamas Mountains in Sonoma, the Moon Mountain District is geologically distinct as it's entirely made up of volcanic soils that are well-draining and gravelly. The shallow, rocky soils and elevations ranging from 400 feet to 2,000 feet stress the vines resulting in low yields of exceptional grapes that produce elegant, age worthy wines of distinction. Home to some of Northern California's premier vineyards, the Moon Mountain District is renowned for its age-worthy Cabernet Sauvignons, old-vine Zinfandel and stunning Pinot Noirs, as well as exceptional Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc.

Throughout the weekend, Moon Mountain District members will host their own exclusive gatherings and special tastings. For additional information on the events as well as to learn more about the growers and wineries within the Moon Mountain District Winegrowers Association, please visit the website at http://www.moonmountaindistrict.org.

