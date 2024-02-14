Moon Mountain District Winegrowers Association Announces the Return of REACH FOR THE MOON!

Prominent Wine Authority Antonio Galloni Will Host Moon Mountain District's Premier Master Class & Grand Tasting at Louis M. Martini Winery's Iconic Monte Rosso Vineyard

SONOMA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Moon Mountain District Winegrowers Association (MMDWGA) is excited to announce the return of its highly successful Reach for the Moon! master class and grand tasting on Saturday, June 1, 2024. One of Northern California's premier wine events, Reach for the Moon! celebrates Moon Mountain District's rich legacy of exceptional grape growing while exploring the pioneering work of its farmers and winemakers who continue to set a benchmark for high-quality wines and sustainability.

This year's event will be hosted by renowned wine critic and Vinous founder, Antonio Galloni. As a leading authority on wine, Galloni will guide the Moon Mountain District master class, which will feature a curated selection of wines crafted from the AVA's celebrated sites, followed by a private tour of either Monte Rosso Vineyard or Moon Mountain Vineyard. The vineyards of Moon Mountain District are featured in Vinous' definitive map of the AVA that was created through extensive research of the region's history and terroir. The Grand Tasting will showcase renowned, small-lot wines from the Associations' members including elegant and age-worthy Cabernet Sauvignons, old-vine Zinfandel and stunning Pinot Noirs, as well as exceptional Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc.

"I have been incredibly fortunate to have a front-row seat to the Moon Mountain District's evolution from a loose collection of vineyards to one of California's most dynamic and fascinating AVAs," said Galloni. "I am delighted to return to Reach for The Moon! as we continue to explore the nuances that inform the world-class wines being made in the Moon Mountain District AVA."

The Moon Mountain District was officially recognized in 2013, making it one of California's newest AVAs. But the region has a long and rich history of grape growing that goes back nearly 130 years. The District's winegrowers are dedicated to producing the finest wines possible from the appellation's diverse volcanic soils, using the highest levels of sustainable farming methods including organic, biodynamic and regenerative agriculture. They were early adopters of organic farming, and today, Moon Mountain District has one of the highest percentages of organic vineyards of any AVA in California.

Established by some of California's early pioneers and farmed by experts in hillside viticulture, Moon Mountain District's wines are recognized for their intense and concentrated flavors and strong, integrated tannins. Today, Moon Mountain District grapes are highly sought after by many of the state's top producers. Wineries pouring their Moon Mountain District wines at this year's event include B. Wise Vineyards, Hanzell Vineyards, Kamen Estate, Kistler, Lasseter Family Winery, Louis M. Martini, Repris Wines, Stone Edge Farm Estate Vineyards & Winery and many other renowned producers and winemakers.

Reach for the Moon! tickets are now available for purchase at http://www.moonmountaindistrict.org, and include two options to discover the distinctive terroir and artisanal winemaking behind Moon Mountain District's small production, terroir-driven wines. Full Pass Tickets are $400 per person with limited availability. The Full Pass includes the Master Class with Antonio Galloni, a private tour of either Monte Rosso Vineyard or Moon Mountain Vineyard and the Grand Tasting, beginning at 9:00 am. Grand Tasting tickets are $250 per person and include access to the Grand Tasting, beginning at 12 pm. The Grand Tasting will feature more than two dozen of the Association's winery members pouring their wines alongside delicious bites showcasing the bounty of Sonoma. The MMDWGA is also partnering with the Sonoma Valley Mentoring Alliance for this year's event.

"The beauty of growing grapes in Moon Mountain District is the region's diverse volcanic terroir, which includes countless ridges and canyons that create exposures that you won't find on the valley floor," said Erich Bradley of Repris Wines and Pangloss Cellars. "The different aspects and microclimates allow us to showcase the terroir on different levels. It's part of what makes the Moon Mountain District AVA one of California's crown jewels for grape growing."

Located on the western side of the Mayacamas Mountains in Sonoma, Moon Mountain District is home to some of Northern California's most renowned and distinguished vineyards. While it's enclosed entirely within the Sonoma Valley AVA, Moon Mountain District's altitude, diverse volcanic terroir and topography set it apart from the valley floor. The shallow, rocky soils and elevations, ranging from 400 feet to 2,200 feet, stress the vines resulting in low yields of exceptional grapes that produce elegant, age worthy wines of great distinction.

For additional information and to learn more about the wineries and growers within the Moon Mountain District Winegrowers Association, please visit the website at http://www.moonmountaindistrict.org.

About Moon Mountain District Winegrowers Association

Moon Mountain District Winegrowers Association (MMDWGA) is a nonprofit trade association committed to representing and promoting grape growers and wine-related businesses in the District. The Association is responsible for the appellation's 2013 AVA distinction. MMDWGA's leadership board and its membership include some of the most experienced and respected viticulturists in the industry today. The Moon Mountain District represents over 130 years of independent minded realists who yet remain capable of pursuing what some would consider impractical dreams.

