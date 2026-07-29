Moon Rabbit Appoints Amy Labb as Executive Vice President, Media

"I believe media has to be part of the conversation from the beginning, helping shape the strategy and creative, not just deciding where the message runs." — Amy Labb Post this

"Healthcare was the foundation of my career and taught me how to earn trust. Consumer marketing taught me how to earn attention," said Labb. "What attracted me to Moon Rabbit was the opportunity to bring those disciplines together. I believe media has to be part of the conversation from the beginning, helping shape the strategy and creative, not just deciding where the message runs."

Before joining Moon Rabbit, Labb served as executive media director at Merkley + Partners, overseeing integrated media strategy, planning, activation, analytics, and performance measurement for clients including BUILT Protein Bars, LENZ Therapeutics, and Mercedes-Benz. Prior to that, she spent more than eight years at Havas Media, leading media strategy and planning for brands including Keurig Dr Pepper, Klarna, and New York-Presbyterian. Earlier in her career, Labb held roles at MediaVest and UM, where her experience included work with brands such as Heineken USA, Starwood Hotels, Johnson & Johnson Pharma, and BMW.

"Amy understands that the strongest media strategies start with getting close to people," said John Tenaglia, Managing Director of Moon Rabbit. "She'll help us continue building a media practice where audience insight fully informs strategy, strengthens creative, and ultimately delivers better bottom-line results."

About Moon Rabbit

Award-winning agency Moon Rabbit is driven by the philosophy that uncovering real insights requires getting as close as possible to your audience—and that leads to work that continually punches above its spend. After all, what's more intimate than our health? If you're a healthcare organization looking to make creative work that connects rather than bludgeons, Moon Rabbit wants to hear from you. www.wearemoonrabbit.com

Media Contact

Jay Roberts, SRPR, 1 (917) 696-2142, [email protected]

SOURCE Moon Rabbit