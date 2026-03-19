Moon Rabbit Appoints Loren Levinson EVP, Executive Strategy Director

"Loren helps us go deeper in understanding the people our brands serve and turns that insight into creative that not only stands out, but drives real business impact for clients." - James Tinker, Moon Rabbit managing partner Post this

Before joining Moon Rabbit, Levinson served as head of strategy at Wildtype Health, where she oversaw key oncology initiatives including Merck's Keytruda, and previously held senior strategy positions with McCann Health Network, Grey Group, and Draftfcb Healthcare. She has also worked as an independent marketing strategist and held senior marketing and market research positions, including serving as a consumer insight expert across Y&R brand companies.

Levinson is also contributing to industry dialogue through her participation in Med Ad News' Med Ad Studio, where Moon Rabbit leaders explore how intimacy and true integration between strategy, creative, and media are reshaping healthcare communications.

"Loren brings a rare ability to combine behavioral insight with a deep understanding of healthcare marketing," noted Moon Rabbit managing partner James Tinker. "She helps us go deeper in understanding the people our brands serve and turns that insight into creative that not only stands out, but drives real business impact for clients."

Moon Rabbit has experienced significant growth and momentum and was recently Certified by Great Place To Work for the first time – a recognition based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at the agency. Select clients include AbbVie, BridgeBio, Center for Neuroskills, Dompé, Glaukos, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Mayne Pharmaceuticals, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

The agency and its team have earned recognition across major industry competitions. MM+M ranked Moon Rabbit among North America's top healthcare marketing firms in its Agency 100 list, and Med Ad News honored the agency with a Manny Heart Award and Best Philanthropic Campaign for its pro bono work. The agency also received Fierce Pharma Marketing's New Brand Launch Award for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals' XDEMVY, along with two Silver and two Bronze Saniss Awards and Gold, Silver, and Bronze Telly Awards.

Moon Rabbit was also a three-time finalist in the New York Festival Advertising Awards, shortlisted in the One Show Awards, and a finalist in the Campaign Media Awards. The agency has also received multiple nominations for Manny Agency of the Year.

About Moon Rabbit

Award-winning agency Moon Rabbit is driven by the philosophy that uncovering real insights requires getting as close as possible to your audience - and that leads to work that continually punches above its spend. After all, what's more intimate than our health? If you're a healthcare organization looking to make creative work that connects rather than bludgeons, Moon Rabbit wants to hear from you. www.wearemoonrabbit.com

Media Contact

Jay Roberts, Moon Rabbit, 1 917-696-2142, [email protected], www.wearemoonrabbit.com

SOURCE Moon Rabbit