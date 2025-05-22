Moon Rabbit Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification

This certification is a testament to the creativity, dedication, and camaraderie the agency has become known for thanks to a team that is unrivaled in our industry. Post this

Great Place To Work is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. The certification highlights organizations that excel in creating positive work environments.

The Moon Rabbit employee survey also revealed that 94% of employees feel a sense of pride in their accomplishments, 92% feel they can be themselves at work, and 92% are willing to give extra to get the job done.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Moon Rabbit stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Moon Rabbit

Moon Rabbit is an award-winning agency that gets intimate - with opportunities, challenges, categories, brands and the people they engage. It's driven by the philosophy that real insight is the best way to create work that punches above its spend - and that the best way to insight is intimacy. Who tells their secrets to a stranger, after all? That philosophy runs through everything they do, from strategy and creative to a media and analytics team so good they feel like magicians. If you're a healthcare organization looking to make creative work that connects rather than bludgeons, contact them at their offices in New York, California or London. www.wearemoonrabbit.com

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

