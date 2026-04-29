Moon Rabbit Earns Second Great Place To Work Certification as Employee Scores Reach Top 100

"Earning this recognition for a second year reflects Moon Rabbit's clear commitment to building a strong workplace culture." - Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work Post this

"In this industry, the work is only as good as the people making it. When your team is ambitious, curious, respectful, and trusts each other, it makes a difference in the thinking, the work, and the client experience," said James Tinker, Managing Partner, Moon Rabbit. "Two years running, the team here is proving that to be right."

More than three-quarters of employees cited the people as a primary reason for staying at Moon Rabbit. Employees described the agency as a place where "everyone has each other's backs" and pointed to the quality of their relationships with colleagues and leadership as a key reason they stay.

"We put a real emphasis on transparency, being clear about where the business is headed, how we're doing, and what we expect from each other," said John Tenaglia, Managing Partner, Moon Rabbit. "When that's working, you feel it in how the team operates. As our scores have improved, so has our leadership, especially in how quickly we make the hard calls to keep the agency moving."

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to drive business performance. Certification is based solely on real-time employee feedback about their workplace experience.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. "Earning this recognition for a second year reflects Moon Rabbit's clear commitment to building a strong workplace culture."

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit www.wearemoonrabbit.com/careers

About Moon Rabbit

Award-winning agency Moon Rabbit is driven by the philosophy that uncovering real insights requires getting as close as possible to your audience - and that leads to work that continually punches above its spend. After all, what's more intimate than our health? If you're a healthcare organization looking to make creative work that connects rather than bludgeons, Moon Rabbit wants to hear from you. www.wearemoonrabbit.com

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Media Contact

Shev Rush, Moon Rabbit, 1 2135034828, [email protected], www.wearemoonrabbit.com

SOURCE Moon Rabbit