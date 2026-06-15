Moon Rabbit Expands Client Roster and Senior Leadership, Garners More Industry Recognition

"Our growth has come from ambitious clients who want to challenge the status quo and from teams that share this ambition and bring real curiosity and care to the work." - Moon Rabbit managing director James Tinker Post this

Recent milestones reflecting the agency's continued growth and momentum include:

Client and business growth

Named strategic/creative agency of record by LEO Pharma, Inc. for SPEVIGO®, supporting the brand in the U.S. and globally

Named agency of record for a global biotech company supporting HCP, patient, and access marketing for the first and only FDA-approved treatment for neurotrophic keratitis (NK), a rare degenerative eye disease

Expanded its relationship with Mayne Pharma Commercial LLC, taking on strategy and creative AOR responsibilities for its Annovera® contraceptive ring

Awarded media agency of record for Scholar Rock

Selected to support BVI's U.S. launch campaign for the FineVision HP intraocular lens

Selected by American Express to refresh part of the email journey for Blue Cash Everyday and Blue Cash Preferred Card Members

Leadership and culture

Welcomed Loren Levinson as EVP, Executive Strategy Director. She was recently featured on Med Ad News' Med Ad Studio, discussing the agency's approach to unifying creative and media strategy and the importance of intimacy.

Recently earned Great Place To Work® Certification for the second consecutive year, with employee scores rising an average of seven points across all categories and exceeding Top 100 benchmarks in 10 areas.

Industry recognition

Named Agency of the Year (Category II, $25-100M) at the 37th annual Manny Awards, recognizing the agency's growth, integrated model, and impact across client work. Moon Rabbit also won Best Agency Branded Initiative for its "There's Something About SoHo" campaign, which supports, celebrates, and contributes to the neighborhood's creativity.

Named to MM+M's 2026 Agency 100, rising 27 spots from last year as the agency continued expanding its client roster, team, and capabilities.

Earned two Silver MM+M Awards – Best Media Plan and Best Product Launch – recognizing Moon Rabbit's creative-media integration and measurable business results.

Executives selected to serve on industry award juries, including EVP Loren Levinson on the New York Festivals' Health Awards and SVP Danny D'Agostino on Med Ad News' MedAdvocate jury.

Named Streaming Strategy Team of the Year in PulsePoint's 2025 User Awards.

"Our growth has come from ambitious clients who want to challenge the status quo and from teams that share this ambition and bring real curiosity and care to the work," noted Moon Rabbit managing director James Tinker. "We're proud to be building an agency where intimacy with audiences leads to better thinking, stronger creativity, and measurable impact. It's incredibly rewarding to see that approach recognized at the highest level."

Beyond its recent Agency of the Year and MM+M honors, Moon Rabbit and its team have earned recognition across major industry competitions, including Med Ad News' Manny Heart Award and Best Philanthropic Campaign for its pro bono work, Fierce Pharma Marketing's New Brand Launch Award for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals' XDEMVY, and Gold, Silver, and Bronze Telly Awards.

Moon Rabbit was also a three-time finalist in the New York Festivals Advertising Awards, shortlisted in the One Show Awards, and a finalist in the Campaign Media Awards.

About Moon Rabbit

Award-winning agency Moon Rabbit is driven by the philosophy that uncovering real insights requires getting as close as possible to your audience – and that leads to work that continually punches above its spend. After all, what's more intimate than our health? If you're a healthcare organization looking to make creative work that connects rather than bludgeons, Moon Rabbit wants to hear from you. www.wearemoonrabbit.com

Media Contact

Jay Roberts, Moon Rabbit, 1 9176962142, [email protected], www.wearemoonrabbit.com

SOURCE Moon Rabbit