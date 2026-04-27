Moon Rabbit Named Agency of the Year at 37th Annual Manny Awards

"We're not built like most of the agencies in this category, and that's intentional." James Tinker, managing partner, Moon Rabbit. Post this

"We're not built like most of the agencies in this category, and that's intentional," said Moon Rabbit managing partner James Tinker. "There's no outside backing or layers, just a team that's close to the work and close to our clients. To see that recognized at this level means a lot to this team."

The Category II field has included many of the industry's most established agencies. As recently as last year, agencies such as DDB Health, TBWA WorldHealth, and Area23 competed in the same category.

"When you look at who's in this category, it definitely puts the win in perspective," said Moon Rabbit managing partner John Tenaglia. "To be in that mix and then clinch the win is extremely gratifying, and we're proud of all the work it's taken to get there."

Moon Rabbit's second award, Best Agency Branded Initiative, recognized "There's Something About SoHo," developed in partnership with the SoHo Broadway Initiative, a coalition focused on preserving the neighborhood's artistic identity. The campaign featured a series of street banners designed to reflect SoHo's character and convey what makes it unique.

About Moon Rabbit

Award-winning agency Moon Rabbit is driven by the philosophy that uncovering real insights requires getting as close as possible to your audience - and that leads to work that continually punches above its spend. After all, what's more intimate than our health? If you're a healthcare organization looking to make creative work that connects rather than bludgeons, Moon Rabbit wants to hear from you. www.wearemoonrabbit.com

Media Contact

Shev Rush, Moon Rabbit, 1 2135034828, [email protected], www.wearemoonrabbit.com

SOURCE Moon Rabbit