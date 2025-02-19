Moon Rabbit Wraps 2024 with Key Executive Hires, New NYC Headquarters, Major Client Wins

Moon Rabbit is an award-winning agency that gets intimate - with opportunities, challenges, categories, brands and the people they engage. Post this

Additional 2024 milestones included:

Hired three senior executives: Chief Client Officer Tina Fisher , VP Finance Alex Bracey , and CFO Dennis Hoppe

, VP Finance , and CFO Opened a new 6,600 square foot office in New York's SoHo and another in London

SoHo and another in Won 12 new accounts, including Mayne Pharma HCP AOR; Longboard Pharma (now Lundbeck) strategic partnership projects; media AOR for Jazz Pharmaceuticals' Defitelio and five oncology brands; Tarsus Pharmaceuticals' DTC media; Indivior's Opvee media AOR; RxSight consumer campaign development; and project work with AbbVie's Botox, Merz Therapeutics, Nutcracker Therapeutics, and Paynela.

Received 26 award nominations, winning a Fierce Pharma Marketing Award for Best Launch for Tarsus' Xdemvy

Moon Rabbit director of media strategy and analytics Aimee Turner was an invited keynote speaker and panelist at several industry conferences including the HealthNEXT Summit

was an invited keynote speaker and panelist at several industry conferences including the HealthNEXT Summit Moon Rabbit media strategist Michael Valdez was inducted into the PulsePoint Programmatic Trader Hall of Fame, which celebrates the achievements of the platform's most skilled users

was inducted into the PulsePoint Programmatic Trader Hall of Fame, which celebrates the achievements of the platform's most skilled users Launched internal policies to improve the Moon Rabbit working experience, including unlimited PTO, gym membership reimbursement, a "women of Moon Rabbit" initiative, DEI Committee, Summer Fridays , fitness initiatives, and others

Moon Rabbit's clients include Abbvie, Astellas, Center for Neuroskills, Glaukos, Indivior, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Lundbeck, Mayne Pharmaceuticals, Merz Pharma, Nutcracker Therapeutics, Roche, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. The agency and its team have been recognized with a number of industry accolades, including MM+M's Agency 100 ranking of North America's top healthcare marketing firms, Med Ad News' Manny Heart Award and Best Philanthropic Campaign for its pro bono work, Fierce Pharma Marketing New Brand Launch Award for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals' XDEMVY, two Silver and two Bronze 2024 Saniss Awards, Gold, Silver and Bronze 2024 Telly Awards, and the PM360 ELITE Entrepreneurs Award for its managing partners. Moon Rabbit was also a three-time finalist in the 2024 New York Festival Advertising Awards, shortlisted in the 2024 One Show Awards, a finalist in the 2024 Campaign Media Awards, and has received multiple nominations for Manny Agency of the Year,

