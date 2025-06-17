Moonello Relaunches SERPrecon, Revolutionizing Search Engine Optimization (SEO) with Semantic Understanding

Moonello Relaunches Advanced, Data-Packed SEO Tool that Prioritizes Understanding Google's Algorithms and Why Content Ranks
NOVI, Mich., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moonello, a Southeast Michigan-based software development and digital marketing company, has announced the relaunch of SERPrecon, its cutting-edge web application designed to revolutionize SEO strategies. Developed in partnership with Ryan Jones, the enhanced tool now features a completely redesigned user interface, making it more intuitive for everyone from seasoned SEO professionals to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and digital marketers just beginning their SEO journey. SERPrecon is available nationwide and accessible globally via its web platform, though currently only in English.
SERPrecon is built on a foundation of proprietary algorithms, incorporating insights from Yandex and Google leaks to provide a deeper understanding of how search engines interpret, understand, and evaluate content. Key features include Share of Voice reports and Top Extracted Keywords, which utilize SERPrecon's own version of Google's BERT algorithm to identify the most relevant keywords from website copy. These extracted keywords not only form the basis of effective keyword research but also feed into other powerful tools like the Optimized Content Outline.
"Search engines have evolved; your SEO should too," said Jones.
"With this relaunch, we're not just offering another SEO tool," said Matt Trueblood, President at Moonello. "We're providing a sophisticated platform that helps users understand the semantic context Google expects, enabling them to comprehend why content ranks, not just how to rank."
