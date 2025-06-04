Moonpig's New Card Collection Uses Iconic Father Figures From Pop Culture To Celebrate The People Who Show Up Like Dads

With 18.3 million children in the US growing up without a father at home, the "Father Figures" collection celebrates the diverse individuals who fill these essential roles, drawing inspiration from beloved on-screen relationships.

NEW YORK, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moonpig, the personalized greeting card retailer, is launching a "Father Figures" collection this Father's Day, celebrating the diverse individuals who define family through love, not biology. Inspired by beloved father figures in pop culture, from protective love in a post-apocalyptic world to mentoring wisdom in West Philadelphia, the collection honors the real-life mentors, coaches, adopted parents and chosen family members who show up with unwavering support.

With 18.3 million children in the US growing up without a father at home, Moonpig's "Father Figures" collection celebrates the diverse individuals who fill these essential roles. Drawing inspiration from beloved on-screen relationships that have touched millions, the cards pay homage to the powerful bonds that transcend traditional family structures.

New research commissioned by Moonpig reveals that half of Americans (51%) consider someone who isn't their biological father to be "like-a-dad" in their life, and over one in three (39%) feel traditional Father's Day celebrations do not resonate with their own family dynamics, highlighting the profound impact of non-traditional father figures.

Over half of Americans (51%) believe that diverse media representations of father figures can positively influence perceptions of fatherhood, underscoring the importance of the examples set by father figures from pop culture. This connection between on-screen relationships and real-life bonds translates into consumer interest, with 71% expressing interest in cards featuring non-traditional figures for Father's Day.

"Family is defined by love, support, and connection – not by a single definition," said Mary Liu, Director at Moonpig. "Our 'Father Figures' collection honors the mentors, friends, and role models who make a lasting difference in people's lives."

Designed in collaboration with published children's book illustrator Shauna Lynn Panczyszyn, the collection features:

A celebration of father figures beyond biological relationships

Cards that recognize the love shared by same-sex adoptive parents

Designs celebrating mentors and supportive wider family

Personalization options that honor unique family bonds

The limited edition card collection includes a range of designs that recognize the nuanced ways families come together – from the found family of a post-apocalyptic journey to the heartwarming dynamics of blended households, each card tells a story of profound connection.

The "Father Figures" collection will be available exclusively on Moonpig from today, offering a meaningful way to recognize the extraordinary individuals who shape our lives. The cards can be ordered via post or sent digitally.

For more information and to purchase, follow the link: https://www.moonpig.com/us/father-figures/

About Moonpig

At Moonpig, we're all about celebrating those heartfelt life moments. You know the ones we mean…the big birthdays, new arrivals, surprise engagements and the just because. Big or small, we love them all. And we're so proud to be the ones helping you connect to the people you care about most. With our ever-growing range of cards and thoughtful gifts we've got just the thing to make their day. Combine this with top-notch tech and an app full of fun features, and it's never been easier to send a card from the palm of your hand and share some love wherever you are.

Media Contact

Montana Gundry, Sling & Stone, 1 6199198733, [email protected]

SOURCE Sling & Stone