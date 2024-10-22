Moontide Agency Partners With LA Kings for 2024-2025 NHL Season

"The Kings are more than just a hockey team—they're a legacy, and their fans are some of the most passionate out there. Our focus is on leveraging smart, data-driven strategies that elevate their brand and drive real performance." — Warren Schaffer, President, Moontide Agency Post this

"Working with the Kings is a dream come true," said Warren Schaffer, president of Moontide Agency. "The Kings are more than just a hockey team—they're a legacy, and their fans are some of the most passionate out there. For us at Moontide, it's all about leveraging smart, data-driven strategies that make a real impact. We're here to help elevate the Kings' brand across every channel while driving game attendance and merchandise sales. Our approach is always about pushing performance, and we're excited to bring that focus to this partnership."

Chris Peterson, vice president of marketing for the Los Angeles Kings, said, "Moontide's expertise in media planning and execution will play a key role in our efforts to elevate our traditional and digital advertising programs to optimize awareness, new fan acquisition, and ticket sales. We're excited to work together."

The partnership launched with the start of the 2024-2025 season. Fans can expect to see dynamic new campaigns spotlighting the excitement of Kings hockey across digital, social, and traditional media channels.

Moontide Agency is a leading media and marketing firm that helps ambitious brands reach new heights. Specializing in data-driven media strategies, creative development, and campaign execution, Moontide works with clients across a variety of industries, delivering measurable results and driving growth. For more information, visit moontide.agency.

The LA Kings have a rich history of excitement, passion, and championship glory in Southern California, with a deep commitment to their fans, partners, and community. Owned and operated by AEG, the Kings began play in 1967 and now play at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. With two Stanley Cup Championships, the team continues to be a leader in the NHL. For more information, visit lakings.com.

Melissa Pardo, Moontide Agency, 1 (310) 376-7800, [email protected], https://www.moontide.agency/

Shawn May, LA Kings, [email protected], https://www.nhl.com/kings/

