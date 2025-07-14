Moore Announces Cathy Brading as Chief Operating Officer of Moore Response Management Group

Moore, a leading constituent experience management company, has named Cathy Brading chief operating officer of Moore Response Management Group (Moore RMG). Post this

"I am truly honored to be named COO of Moore RMG and to lead such a dynamic team committed to the clients we proudly serve," said Brading. "Moore RMG has made a tremendous investment in innovation, technology and talent, and I look forward to working with the team to scale our capabilities and drive continued growth."

Brading brings more than 30 years of experience in response management. She most recently served as senior vice president of operations for Moore RMG–Topeka and has held multiple leadership roles within Moore, including vice president of operations, director of operations, and plant manager.

As part of its continued investment in client success through data, Moore also announced the appointment of Karen Sullivan as vice president of client services at Moore RMG. Sullivan transitions from Moore's data business line, where she served in the same capacity. Her move reinforces Moore RMG's essential role as the first line of data collection and brings deep expertise that will further strengthen client service and strategic growth.

"Cathy has been a driving force behind Moore RMG's operational excellence for years, and her promotion to COO is a natural next step for a leader who consistently delivers results. Her deep experience and steady leadership will help take Moore RMG and our clients to the next level and beyond," said Ken Romine, president of Moore RMG. "And Karen's transition reinforces the importance of aligning data strategy with response operations, and her experience will be a great asset to our clients."

"Moore RMG plays a critical role in data collection, as it's where the insights that fuel our clients' future success are first captured," said Gretchen Littlefield, CEO of Moore. "By aligning our people and technology, we ensure that data flows accurately and efficiently from the very start. I'm thrilled to congratulate Cathy on her appointment as COO. Her leadership will be instrumental in continuing to elevate this essential part of our business."

About Moore

Moore is a data-driven constituent experience management (CXM) company achieving accelerated growth for clients through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels and devices. We are an innovation-led company that is the largest marketing, data and fundraising company in the country serving the purpose-driven industry with clients across education, association, political and commercial sectors.

Moore combines our strength in technology and unmatched industry expertise to provide a full platform of communications, data, digital, media, production and response management solutions. Our omnichannel solutions are powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning that deepens constituent relationships and creates transformational growth. To learn more, visit wearemoore.com.

Media Contact

Mac McKeever, Moore, 207-841-6110, [email protected], www.wearemoore.com

SOURCE Moore