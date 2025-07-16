Moore Announces Maureen McNally as Chief Digital Growth Officer

Moore, a leading constituent experience management company, has appointed Maureen McNally as chief digital growth officer. Post this

"I am thrilled to be joining Moore as chief digital growth officer and helping the purpose-driven sector realize greater success through the boundless opportunities that only Moore can provide," said McNally. "It's an exciting time to join a company so deeply focused on innovation and client success."

McNally joins Moore from MissionWired, where she served as chief growth officer. She brings more than a decade of strategic digital experience, having led breakthrough campaigns that delivered measurable impact for nonprofits and political movements nationwide.

"Having Maureen join our team will accelerate the digital expansion of SimioCloud's data offerings, including enhanced email audiences and more," said Doug Kaczmarek, chief data officer of Moore. "Her depth of experience will prove invaluable as we continue to innovate and provide organizations with highly dependable, more intelligent ways to reach new donors."

"Appointing Maureen is a key step in Moore's digital expansion strategy, and we're thrilled to have her on board," said Gretchen Littlefield, CEO of Moore. "With hundreds of digital marketers executing complex campaigns, deep investment in influencer-driven marketing, rapid AI adoption for scalability, integration with all major DSPs, expanded digital data from SimioCloud, and 80% of our production now digital, Moore has built the platform to deliver omnichannel digital marketing like no other in the industry. The innovation we're driving is helping our clients go farther and faster in the digital space to reach, convert, and cultivate the modern donor."

Moore is a data-driven constituent experience management (CXM) company achieving accelerated growth for clients through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels and devices. We are an innovation-led company that is the largest marketing, data and fundraising company in the country serving the purpose-driven industry with clients across education, association, political and commercial sectors.

Moore combines our strength in technology and unmatched industry expertise to provide a full platform of communications, data, digital, media, production and response management solutions. Our omnichannel solutions are powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning that deepens constituent relationships and creates transformational growth. To learn more, visit wearemoore.com.

