Moore Announces Promotion of Leigh Janis to Senior Vice President of Growth

Janis will oversee business development to drive revenue growth across the purpose-driven industry.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moore, a leader in constituent experience management, is pleased to announce the promotion of Leigh Janis to senior vice president of growth. In this newly created position, Janis will lead a team of solutions architects to create data-driven omnichannel marketing strategies for customers.

Janis has been with Moore for nine years, holding various strategic marketing and brand advancement roles at Production Solutions, a Moore company. At Production Solutions, she led a comprehensive brand update, establishing a unified brand voice that laid the foundation for significant company growth. As vice president of sales and customer experience, Janis played a key role in achieving customer experience goals, expanding program revenue, launching sales into new vertical markets and leading the company's overall business transformation.

"As Moore continues to expand, we are equally committed to driving growth for our customers, empowering them to leverage our data-driven marketing solutions to achieve their mission-critical goals," Janis remarked, expressing her enthusiasm for the opportunities ahead.

Janis' proven ability to forge strategic business alliances and uncover new markets for revenue growth will be instrumental in driving Moore's continued expansion and success. With Janis at the helm of growth initiatives, Moore is uniquely equipped to ensure its customers gain maximum advantage from its cutting-edge solutions.

"We are very excited to have Leigh take on this new role. At Moore, we are helping customers tackle some of the most complex marketing programs in the market today. With Leigh's customer-focused approach and leadership style, we are confident that our customers will benefit greatly from her expertise in managing the complexities of data, marketing and media, ultimately driving growth for their organizations," said Gretchen Littlefield, CEO of Moore.

About Moore

Moore is a data-driven constituent experience management (CXM) company achieving accelerated growth for clients through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels and devices. We are an innovation-led company that is the largest marketing, data and fundraising company in North America serving the purpose-driven industry with clients across education, association, political and commercial sectors.

Moore combines our strength in technology and unmatched industry expertise to provide a full platform of communications, data, digital, media, production and response management solutions. Our omnichannel solutions are powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning that deepens constituent relationships and creates transformational growth. To learn more, visit wearemoore.com.

