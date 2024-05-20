Moore announces promotion of Lori Barone to chief human resources officer

Barone will oversee all aspects of human resources strategy to enhance organizational effectiveness and employee well-being.

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moore, a leading constituent experience management company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Lori Barone to chief human resources officer. Barone will oversee all aspects of human resources strategy, including talent acquisition, employee development and the implementation of initiatives to enhance organizational effectiveness and employee well-being. This strategic decision underscores Moore's dedication to its workforce, solidifying its position as the largest media, data and fundraising company catering to the purpose-driven industry.

Barone, a seasoned human resources professional with nearly two decades of experience, joined Moore in early 2023 through the acquisition of Merkle Response Management Group from Merkle Inc. Her background includes senior roles at Dentsu and Merkle, where she displayed exceptional financial acumen, strategic pragmatism and a genuine commitment to both companies and people.

Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer of Moore, expressed her enthusiasm for Barone's promotion, "This advancement is well-deserved, and her leadership will play a critical role in shaping the future success of Moore." Littlefield continued, "At Moore, our employees are our most valuable asset. I look forward to seeing the innovative and strategic initiatives Lori will bring to our human resources function as we continue to make Moore a place where the best and the brightest talent want to build their careers."

Barone shared her excitement about accepting the new position, saying, "I am honored to take on the role of chief human resources officer at Moore. This opportunity aligns with my passion for cultivating a positive and inclusive workplace culture that drives organizational success. I look forward to collaborating with the talented teams at Moore and contributing to the continued growth and excellence of our company."

