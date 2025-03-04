Moore Announces Senior Executive Promotions to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

George Whelan, Stephanie Ceruolo, Ken Romine and Heather Philpot take on new roles to drive business growth across the company's data, media, and marketing solutions.

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moore, a leading constituent experience management company, announced today the promotion of four executives to new roles that will accelerate its growth and innovation in the purpose-driven industry. These promotions underscore Moore's commitment to fueling client success.

George Whelan has been appointed chief client development officer. In this new role, Whelan will leverage his extensive expertise in data, sales, nonprofit fundraising, and marketing to drive new business opportunities and further support Moore's current and future clients. A respected leader in the industry, Whelan has a proven track record of utilizing his business development and partnership experience to fuel client growth. He has consistently demonstrated the ability to develop strategic alliances and identify opportunities for expansion. Whelan previously served as president of Moore Amergent.

Stephanie Ceruolo has been named president of Moore Amergent, where she will lead data-driven marketing initiatives. A respected leader in the data industry, Ceruolo has consistently been at the forefront of developing and supporting complex data solutions for clients in the purpose-driven sector. With a proven track record of leading high-performing teams, she will now drive Moore's data-led marketing strategies to support a growing and diverse client base. Prior to her promotion, Ceruolo served as president of Moore Response Management Group – DC Metro (Moore RMG – DC Metro).

Ken Romine has been promoted to president of Moore RMG. With over six years of experience as President of Moore RMG in Topeka and Tulsa, Romine has been the driving force behind the transformation of three response management centers into a unified business solution. His leadership and expertise make him the ideal candidate to oversee all three of Moore's technology-driven response management centers as one integrated solution. Prior to his career in response management, Romine served for 20 years in the U.S. Army.

Heather Philpot has been promoted to president of Moore Political and Public Affairs. In this role, Philpot will expand the company's services across the political, public affairs, and advocacy sectors. With more than two decades of experience in political campaigns, grassroots advocacy, and fundraising, Philpot has successfully built political divisions at two other leading national data compilers, serving the commercial, political, and purpose-driven sectors. She has been with Moore for two years as executive vice president.

"These promotions are a key element of Moore's strategy to foster innovation and growth, leading to even greater outcomes for our clients," said Gretchen Littlefield, CEO of Moore. "George, Stephanie, Ken and Heather are outstanding leaders, and their promotions reflect the immense value they bring to the company. We look forward to seeing how their new roles will advance our mission of delivering impactful results for our clients."

