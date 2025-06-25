Moore Expands SimioCloud Data Offerings with Email Audiences to Revolutionize Digital Donor Acquisition

SimioCloud delivers high-performing email audiences modeled by AI on thousands of data points to deliver stronger outcomes for nonprofits.

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moore, the leader in constituent experience management, announced today that SimioCloud, a Moore company, has expanded its data capabilities to include delivering high-quality email leads. This enhanced digital acquisition provides a powerful new way for nonprofits to grow revenue. Organizations can now sign up for these high-performing audiences with participation in the SimioCloud co-op.

"We're excited to expand SimioCloud's omnichannel data offerings to now include enhanced email audiences. Our data sets us apart by using billions of donor transactions along with thousands of transactional, behavioral, attitudinal and demographic data points on every American. Using this intelligence, SimioCloud's AI and machine learning models create highly predictive donor audiences built for meaningful digital engagement and revenue growth," said Doug Kaczmarek, chief data officer of Moore.

SimioCloud's omnichannel data platform is designed exclusively for the purpose-driven industry to acquire new supporters effectively. SimioCloud's email audiences feature:

Predictive modeling based on donation, email interaction and thousands of consumer data points.

Email leads managed for freshness.

ROI validation and transparent performance metrics.

Platform integrations with major CRMs and email tools including Salesforce, Luminate, Engaging Networks and more.

"The launch of SimioCloud's new email audiences is another important step Moore is making to accelerate nonprofits' move into the digital future. With SimioCloud, we're giving organizations a smarter, more reliable way to reach new donors, backed by real giving data and thousands of data points, not assumptions. With SimioCloud driving audience selection, our clients can build their donor files for present revenue and future growth," said Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer of Moore.

Learn more about SimioCloud email audiences.

About Moore

Moore is a data-driven constituent experience management (CXM) company achieving accelerated growth for clients through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels and devices. We are an innovation-led company that is the largest marketing, data and fundraising company in North America serving the purpose-driven industry with clients across education, association, political and commercial sectors.

Moore combines our strength in technology and unmatched industry expertise to provide a full platform of communications, data, digital, media, production and response management solutions. Our omnichannel solutions are powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning that deepens constituent relationships and creates transformational growth. To learn more, visit wearemoore.com.

Media Contact

Mac McKeever, Moore, 207-841-6110, [email protected], http://www.wearemoore.com/

SOURCE Moore