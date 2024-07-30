Moore Introduces SimioAudience Ensemble AI, a Cutting-Edge Acquisition Tool Powered by the Latest AI Technology

SimioAudience Ensemble AI combines the best of the company's ensemble modeling methods with the latest AI and machine-learning to deliver superior fundraising results.

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moore, a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company, has launched SimioAudience Ensemble AI, an advanced audience acquisition modeling tool for purpose-driven organizations that unlocks new potential donors with a strong propensity to donate. Powered by SimioCloud, a Moore company, this solution uses data across Moore's full CXM platform as well as the latest in AI and machine learning across multiple predictive models. This unique approach identifies the best potential donors for a given organization, providing a more efficient, optimized and reliable audience delivery.

The benefits of leveraging SimioAudience Ensemble AI include:

Customized Audiences: Creates audiences that are specifically tailored and optimized using models that have proven effective for similar objectives and past results.

Advanced AI Decision-Making: Utilizes powerful AI to determine the best combination of models with the latest machine learning technology.

Efficient Process: Clients benefit from a more efficient and streamlined process for developing and measuring audiences, allowing for quicker refinement and testing.

No Extra Cost: Enjoy all these advanced features without any additional cost compared to traditional ensemble modeling.

"SimioAudience Ensemble AI, utilizing next-generation AI and advanced audience modeling, revolutionizes how our clients identify their best prospective donors," said Gretchen Littlefield, CEO of Moore. "At Moore, we are bringing the power of data and AI to the purpose-driven industry to efficiently identify likely donors. SimioAudience Ensemble AI is a game changer for fundraising."

Moore has long been recognized for its expertise in analytics, data and advanced AI techniques, consistently driving enhanced fundraising efforts for some of America's most significant causes. SimioAudience Ensemble AI is another tool that uses data insights to improve engagement and fundraising outcomes.

"Marketing to prospective donors can be a significant investment of time, resources and capital for purpose-driven organizations," stated Doug Kaczmarek, chief data officer of Moore. "SimioAudience Ensemble AI addresses that by creating a more efficient, more optimized acquisition audience selection through multiple proven data models and an enhanced selection process fueled by the latest in AI and machine learning."

To learn more about SimioAudience Ensemble AI and Moore's full platform of communications, data, digital, media, production and response management solutions for the purpose-driven sector, join us at Bridge Conference, Booth 209, July 31 through August 2. You can also visit simiocloud.com/ensembleai.

About Moore

Moore is a data-driven constituent experience management (CXM) company achieving accelerated growth for clients through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels and devices. We are an innovation-led company that is the largest marketing, data and fundraising company in North America serving the purpose-driven industry with clients across education, association, political and commercial sectors.

Moore combines our strength in technology and unmatched industry expertise to provide a full platform of communications, data, digital, media, production and response management solutions. Our omnichannel solutions are powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning that deepens constituent relationships and creates transformational growth. To learn more, visit wearemoore.com.

