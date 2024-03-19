Moore Launches Dynamic Creative Optimization Solution for Hyper-Personalized Fundraising

Company integrates creative automation tools, data insights, and smart server AI powered by SimioCloud's real-time data to drive engagement and conversions.

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moore, a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company announces AI-powered capabilities to test and optimize creative content for hyper-personalized fundraising advertisements across digital channels and devices. The company's Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) capabilities integrate seamlessly with SimioCloud™data, marking a significant leap forward in the realm of personalized fundraising.

Moore's DCO capabilities revolutionize fundraising by using artificial intelligence to quickly identify the right creative for the right audience, leveraging real-time learnings and data from the company's Constituent Data Platform (CDP), SimioCloud Connect. This solution enables rapid generation of diverse appeal iterations while integrating audience-specific data. Ads are programmatically delivered across digital channels, maximizing impact and relevance by delivering a customized message, unique to each individual.

"We believe that personalized fundraising is the future, and our Dynamic Creative Optimization solution is at the forefront of this evolution," stated Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer of Moore. "Moore's DCO solution tailors ads based on demographics, interests, past giving behaviors, and thousands of other data points. This creates a hyper-relevant and compelling fundraising experience for every viewer powered by SimioCloud data."

"Our one-to-one fundraising thrives on the curated, detailed consumer data from our CDP product, SimioCloud Connect," stated Moore's chief data officer, Doug Kaczmarek. "With over 10,000 data points on every U.S. consumer, Moore clients harness predictive data insights to propel their fundraising efforts forward."

Moore is the largest marketing, data and fundraising company in North America serving the purpose-driven industry with omnichannel solutions that span the entire marketing supply chain.

With their new DCO solution, the company delivers client omnichannel fundraising campaigns that are highly relevant and impactful, driving superior results. Real-time analytics enable adjustments and optimizations throughout the lifecycle of the campaign.

"Video and other digital ads are extremely powerful storytelling mediums for our purpose-driven clients. With Moore's DCO solution, they can now harness the full potential of video to raise more money to support their causes, connect deeply with their audiences, and accelerate their missions," said Janet Tonner, president, media and digital division of Moore.

About Moore

Moore is a data-driven constituent experience management (CXM) company achieving accelerated growth for clients through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels and devices. We are an innovation-led company that is the largest marketing, data and fundraising company in North America serving the purpose-driven industry with clients across education, association, political and commercial sectors.

Moore combines our strength in technology and unmatched industry expertise to provide clients with strategy, creative, production, media, data, response management and analytic services. Our omnichannel solutions are powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning that deepens constituent relationships and creates transformational growth. To learn more, visit wearemoore.com.

