Moore launches TRUSTbuilder, a data-driven approach to build brands donors trust

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moore, a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company announces the launch of TRUSTbuilder by Moore, an end-to-end brand stewardship and marketing service for purpose-driven organizations. Through data and actionable insights, TRUSTbuilder brings fundraisers and brand builders together to collaboratively build brands donors trust while driving transformative organizational growth.

With the launch of TRUSTbuilder, Moore provides clients with a scientifically validated assessment of the trust their constituents place in their brand. With this data intelligence, Moore then designs and delivers omnichannel surround sound marketing strategies to increase trust with these audiences and individuals. The result is effective messaging to build trust, brand, and fundraising success.

Purpose-driven organizations must continually cultivate trust with new audiences to fulfill their mission objectives in an ever-evolving landscape. Moore leverages TRUSTbuilder research intelligence and SimioCloud's AI-based modeling to develop profiles of new persuadable audiences. Deploying targeted marketing strategies, Moore aids clients in cultivating trust with new volunteers, donors, program users, advocates, members, voters, alumni, and beyond, fueling the organizations' long-term growth objectives.

"Trust is human nature and paramount to securing lasting relationships and fundraising success," remarked Laura Hunt, chief communications officer for Moore. "With TRUSTbuilder, our clients gain powerful intelligence to continually build trusted brands people want to support."

Utilizing advanced research methodologies and tailored marketing solutions, TRUSTbuilder guides an organization's messaging and marketing investment to build trust among varied stakeholders with confidence, paving the path for enduring success and meaningful change.

"TRUSTbuilder is another example of how Moore continues to innovate with data as the connective tissue to drive success for our clients," said Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer of Moore. "Trust is a vital component of fundraising and with TRUSTbuilder we have developed a data-driven model that unites fundraising and brand teams with a common approach to success."

About Moore

Moore is a data-driven constituent experience management (CXM) company achieving accelerated growth for clients through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels, and devices. We are an innovation led company that is the largest marketing, data and fundraising company in North America serving the purpose-driven industry with clients across education, association, political and commercial sectors.

Moore combines our strength in technology and unmatched industry expertise to provide clients with strategy, creative, production, media, data, response management and analytic services. Our omnichannel solutions are powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning that deepens constituent relationships and creates transformational growth. To learn more, visit wearemoore.com.

