Moore named agency of record for Children's Hospital Foundation in Richmond, Virginia

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moore, a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company, is pleased to announce they have been named agency of record for Children's Hospital Foundation, the fundraising entity for Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Moore's Amergent Division will develop and implement an omnichannel strategy, utilizing SimioCloud, a Moore company, as the data technology infrastructure. In addition to extensive data, technology and marketing capabilities, Moore was chosen by the Foundation for its reputation in the purpose-driven sector and ability to deliver exceptional results.

Moore will create and execute a comprehensive marketing plan, strategically integrated across addressable and non-addressable channels for Children's Hospital Foundation. With Moore's guidance, the Foundation's donor acquisition and fundraising programs will be fully optimized through data analytics and processing, list cultivation, direct and digital marketing, mail production and more.

"By combining next-level marketing techniques and cutting-edge technology, we'll be taking the hospital's fundraising activities to a new level," said George Whelan, president of Moore's Amergent Division. "We're honored to help the hospital maximize donor support in achievement of its goals and in fulfillment of their mission to deliver innovative care for children every day."

Children's Hospital Foundation is an independent nonprofit dedicated to raising funds for Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU, a nationally ranked pediatric acute care children's hospital located in Richmond, Virginia. The hospital provides comprehensive pediatric specialties and subspecialties to infants, children, teens and young adults throughout central Virginia.

Lauren Zaller Moore, president and CEO of Children's Hospital Foundation, stated, "Through Moore's remarkable data capabilities and their omnichannel integration strategies, new doors will be opened for us to raise more money and help ensure the young people of Virginia and beyond get the best care possible."

About Children's Hospital Foundation and Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU

Children's Hospital Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) that works to maximize philanthropic impact in children's health at Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU, driving excellence in patient care, education and research.

Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU has been named one of the nation's best hospitals for kids in eight out of 10 pediatric specialties from U.S. News & World Report, the most since the Best Children's Hospitals by Specialty rankings were established. The hospital was also rated among the top 10 children's hospitals in the Mid-Atlantic area. Their continued advancement in these rankings speaks to the priority they place on delivering quality, safe and innovative care for children every day. Proud to be a full-service children's hospital for kids from Virginia and beyond, their teams serve more than 70,000 families annually from across the commonwealth, nearly all 50 states and outside the U.S.

Generous community support through Children's Hospital Foundation has helped the hospital advance all of these nationally recognized programs, recruit outstanding clinicians and ensure exceptional care for kids. Visit chfrichmond.org for more information.

About Moore

Moore is a data-driven constituent experience management (CXM) company achieving accelerated growth for clients through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels and devices. We are an innovation-led company that is the largest marketing, data and fundraising company in North America serving the purpose-driven industry with clients across education, association, political and commercial sectors.

Moore combines our strength in technology and unmatched industry expertise to provide clients with strategy, creative, production, media, data, response management and analytic services. Our omnichannel solutions are powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning that deepens constituent relationships and creates transformational growth. To learn more, visit wearemoore.com.

