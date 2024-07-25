Moore Named Agency of Record for Muscular Dystrophy Association

MDA to optimize its fundraising strategy with Moore's industry-leading data, AI technology and constituent marketing platform.

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- oore, a leading constituent experience management company, is pleased to announce they have been named agency of record for Muscular Dystrophy Association's (MDA) multichannel marketing program. Moore's CDR Division will lead the omnichannel strategy, utilizing SimioCloud, a Moore company, as the data technology infrastructure. In addition to extensive data, technology and marketing capabilities, Moore was chosen by MDA for their proven success and reputation in supporting the purpose-driven sector.

Moore will implement a comprehensive marketing roadmap integrated across all channels for MDA. Using SimioCloud as its data connective tissue, MDA will leverage Moore's constituent marketing platform including strategy, communications and digital print and mail solutions to completely optimize the organization's fundraising program.

"We're taking MDA's fundraising to a new level by integrating cutting-edge data technology with advanced marketing techniques," said Steve Harrison, president of Moore's CDR Division. "It's a privilege to support such a well-respected and time-honored organization in the accomplishment of its fundraising goals and fulfillment of its mission."

MDA empowers the people they serve to live longer, more independent lives and is the No. 1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases. Since 1950, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care and advocating for the support of families everywhere.

Morgan Roth, chief marketing officer of Muscular Dystrophy Association, stated, "Moore's extraordinary data capabilities and omnichannel integration strategies will revolutionize how we engage with direct mail and digitally savvy donors. With their expertise, we're poised to forge new relationships and elevate existing ones, ultimately serving our mission with greater impact and effectiveness. This is an exciting chapter in our journey towards advancing research and providing support to individuals and families affected by muscular dystrophy and related diseases."

"Moving to a data-driven strategy allows MDA to leverage their powerful storytelling to engage people who care about their mission in hyper-personalized ways. We are so honored to have been selected to help bring their vision to life," said Gretchen Littlefield, CEO of Moore. "Utilizing Moore's industry-leading data and AI technology and activating our marketing platform, MDA will engage new and current constituents strategically, which will build trust and grow fundraising to advance their mission."

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Moore

Moore is a data-driven constituent experience management (CXM) company achieving accelerated growth for clients through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels and devices. We are an innovation-led company that is the largest marketing, data and fundraising company in North America serving the purpose-driven industry with clients across education, association, political and commercial sectors.

Moore combines our strength in technology and unmatched industry expertise to provide a full platform of communications, data, digital, media, production and response management solutions. Our omnichannel solutions are powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning that deepens constituent relationships and creates transformational growth. To learn more, visit wearemoore.com.

