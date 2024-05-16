Moore named primary direct response agency for Nationwide Children's Hospital Foundation

Moore to optimize the Foundation's fundraising potential by implementing a data-driven omnichannel marketing strategy.

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moore, a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company, is proud to announce they have been named the primary direct response agency for Nationwide Children's Hospital Foundation. Moore's Amergent Division will spearhead the omnichannel strategy, leveraging SimioCloud, a Moore company, as the data technology infrastructure.

Moore will implement a strategic marketing plan integrated across addressable and non-addressable channels for the Foundation. With Moore's leadership, the Foundation's direct response fundraising program will undergo significant expansion by establishing a new model for optimization and integration. Moore will oversee direct marketing strategy, data analytics and processing, digital marketing, media buying, list cultivation, mail production and more to improve the Nationwide Children's Hospital Foundation donor base, maximize revenue and stimulate long-term growth.

"We are privileged to bring the power of data to Nationwide Children's Hospital Foundation so they can help more children," said George Whelan, president of Moore's Amergent Division. "We look forward to helping the Foundation grow fundraising activities through cutting-edge data and technology combined with advanced marketing techniques to achieve its mission."

The Foundation is the fundraising entity for Nationwide Children's Hospital, one of America's largest nonprofit pediatric hospitals. Committed to providing the best outcomes and health equity for all children, Nationwide Children's Hospital ensures every child has access to the best care possible, regardless of their ability to pay.

For more information about Moore services, visit wearemoore.com.

About Nationwide Children's Hospital Foundation and Nationwide Children's Hospital

Nationwide Children's Hospital Foundation raises critical funds for Nationwide Children's Hospital, named to the Top 10 Honor Roll on U.S. News & World Report's 2023-24 list of "Best Children's Hospitals." Nationwide Children's is one of America's largest not-for-profit free-standing pediatric health care systems providing unique expertise in pediatric population health, behavioral health, genomics and health equity as the next frontiers in pediatric medicine, leading to best outcomes for the health of the whole child.

Integrated clinical and research programs, as well as prioritizing quality and safety, are part of what allows Nationwide Children's to advance its unique model of care. Nationwide Children's has a staff of more than 14,000 that provides state-of-the-art wellness, preventive and rehabilitative care and diagnostic treatment during more than 1.7 million patient visits annually.

As home to the Department of Pediatrics of The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Nationwide Children's physicians train the next generation of pediatricians and pediatric specialists. The Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital is one of the Top 10 National Institutes of Health-funded free-standing pediatric research facilities.

More information is available at nationwidechildrens.org.

About Moore

Moore is a data-driven constituent experience management (CXM) company achieving accelerated growth for clients through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels and devices. We are an innovation-led company that is the largest marketing, data and fundraising company in North America serving the purpose-driven industry with clients across education, association, political and commercial sectors.

Moore combines our strength in technology and unmatched industry expertise to provide clients with strategy, creative, production, media, data, response management and analytic services. Our omnichannel solutions are powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning that deepens constituent relationships and creates transformational growth. To learn more, visit wearemoore.com.

Media Contact

Mac McKeever, Moore, 207-841-6110, [email protected], https://wearemoore.com/

SOURCE Moore