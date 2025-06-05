Moore Receives Regional Emmy Award Nomination and 17 Telly Awards for Excellence in Production and Storytelling

Recognitions highlight Moore's commitment to storytelling, innovation, and impact in visual media.

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moore, a leading constituent experience management company, is proud to announce they have been nominated for a 2025 Regional Emmy® Award for public service announcement, "Barriers Still Exist – For Everyone," created for client Paralyzed Veterans of America. Filmed in Oklahoma, the public service announcement is a moving production that highlights the ongoing challenges individuals with disabilities face when accessing public spaces, almost 35 years after the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Paralyzed Veterans of America public service announcement serves as an important reminder that everyday obstacles can limit the independence of people with disabilities.

Additionally, Moore received 17 Telly Awards for their work with clients. In its 46th year, The Telly Awards annually honor excellence in video and television across all screens and represent some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world.

Moore would like to congratulate the following clients on their 2025 Telly Awards:

"I'm incredibly grateful to our clients for entrusting Moore with the opportunity to bring their remarkable work to life. It's their dedication to making a difference that inspires our team of strategists, writers, producers, editors, account managers, and more to craft campaigns that truly resonate and foster positive change," said Gretchen Littlefield, CEO of Moore. "I want to thank The Telly Awards and The Heartland Emmy Awards for the opportunity to acknowledge our clients who make the world a better place for all of us."

