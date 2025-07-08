Moore Wins 12 Direct Marketing Association of Washington 2025 MAXI Awards

The 2025 MAXI Award wins reflect Moore's commitment to strategy-led, results-driven work.
WASHINGTON, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moore, a leading constituent experience management company, is proud to announce it has received 12 2025 MAXI Awards (Marketing Award for eXcellence in Innovation) from the Direct Marketing Association of Washington (DMAW) for client work across the purpose-driven sector. The MAXI Awards recognize standout direct marketing campaigns, reviewed by an industry-led judging panel, as this year's best of the best in each category.
"We want to thank DMAW for recognizing our clients and the talented team at Moore with these awards," said Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer of Moore. "Earning 12 MAXI Awards reflects the integrated teamwork we've built across the company to deliver results for our clients. We share these honors with the organizations that count on us to build their brands and raise critical funds so they can change the world. We remain committed to fueling our clients' growth by leading with insights, technology, and dedicated service."
Moore's DMAW 2025 MAXI Awards include:
Multi-Channel Awards:
- Covenant House International: Be An Angel Day Campaign
- Disabled American Veterans: Giving Tuesday Campaign
- Leader Dogs for the Blind: September Puppy Poster
- Operation Smile: Give a Smile Campaign
- San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance: Membership Renewal Campaign
- Wounded Warrior Project: Giving Tuesday Campaign
Digital Awards:
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute: October Email Campaign
- San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance: Giving Tuesday Campaign
Direct Mail Awards:
- Commemorative Air Force: Eighth Air Force B-17 Appeal Campaign
- Commemorative Air Force Red Tail Squadron: 2024 Tuskegee Airmen Commemorative Coin Campaign
- Community Food Bank of New Jersey: 2024 July Urgent Need Campaign
- Lutheran World Relief: Fund the Match Campaign
About Moore
Moore is a data-driven constituent experience management (CXM) company achieving accelerated growth for clients through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels and devices. We are an innovation-led company that is the largest marketing, data and fundraising company in the country serving the purpose-driven industry with clients across education, association, political and commercial sectors.
Moore combines our strength in technology and unmatched industry expertise to provide a full platform of communications, data, digital, media, production and response management solutions. Our omnichannel solutions are powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning that deepens constituent relationships and creates transformational growth. To learn more, visit wearemoore.com.
Media Contact
Mac McKeever, Moore, 207-841-6110, [email protected], https://www.wearemoore.com
SOURCE Moore
Share this article