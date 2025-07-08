Moore Wins 12 Direct Marketing Association of Washington 2025 MAXI Awards

Moore, a leading constituent experience management company, is proud to announce it has received 12 2025 MAXI Awards (Marketing Award for eXcellence in Innovation) from the Direct Marketing Association of Washington (DMAW) for client work across the purpose-driven sector. Post this

Moore's DMAW 2025 MAXI Awards include:

Multi-Channel Awards:

Covenant House International: Be An Angel Day Campaign

Disabled American Veterans: Giving Tuesday Campaign

Leader Dogs for the Blind: September Puppy Poster

Operation Smile: Give a Smile Campaign

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance: Membership Renewal Campaign

Wounded Warrior Project: Giving Tuesday Campaign

Digital Awards:

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute: October Email Campaign

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance: Giving Tuesday Campaign

Direct Mail Awards:

Commemorative Air Force: Eighth Air Force B-17 Appeal Campaign

Commemorative Air Force Red Tail Squadron: 2024 Tuskegee Airmen Commemorative Coin Campaign

Community Food Bank of New Jersey : 2024 July Urgent Need Campaign

Lutheran World Relief: Fund the Match Campaign

About Moore

Moore is a data-driven constituent experience management (CXM) company achieving accelerated growth for clients through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels and devices. We are an innovation-led company that is the largest marketing, data and fundraising company in the country serving the purpose-driven industry with clients across education, association, political and commercial sectors.

Moore combines our strength in technology and unmatched industry expertise to provide a full platform of communications, data, digital, media, production and response management solutions. Our omnichannel solutions are powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning that deepens constituent relationships and creates transformational growth. To learn more, visit wearemoore.com.

