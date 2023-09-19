Moose Labs Ranks No. 675 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 National List of Successful Private Companies

"For years, we've been driven to rid cannabis consumers of their less-than-pristine sharing habits, and our slot on this list proves that our message is really starting to take hold on a national scale," said Jay Rush, Co-Founder of Moose Labs. Tweet this

"As a family-owned start-up in cannabis, it's both an honor and a rarity to be found on a list like this," said Jay Rush, Co-Founder of Moose Labs. "For years, we've been driven to rid cannabis consumers of their less-than-pristine sharing habits, and our slot on this list proves that our message is really starting to take hold on a national scale."

The Moose Labs flagship product, the MouthPeace, otherwise known as the Clorox wipe of cannabis accessories, saw a 9,000 percent increase in sales following the onset of COVID-19. The MouthPeace is the first physician-backed germ-preventing accessory designed to fit glass pipes, joints, vape pens, and e-cigarettes for a cleaner smoke circle among friends. Moose Labs introduced the MouthPeace Mini in October 2020 as a follow-up to the original MouthPeace for bigger glass pipes that became a hit far before the pandemic. Made with high-quality platinum-cured silicone, both the original MouthPeace and MouthPeace Mini create a sanitary barrier, preventing direct oral contact with a variety of shared smoking devices.

Each MouthPeace comes with a proprietary MouthPeace Filter designed to fit snugly inside the device. These replaceable filters use activated carbon and triple-layer filtration to remove resins, contaminants, and tar particles from each inhale, creating a cleaner, safer smoking experience that protects both your lungs and your peace of mind.

Among this year's top 500 companies recognized by Inc., the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Moose Labs

California-based Moose Labs is a product design and development company that creates alternative harm-reduction innovations for the cannabis industry. After developing the original, germ-free silicone mouthpiece for consumption events back in 2014, the MouthPeace has evolved into one of the bestselling smoke shop accessories of all time. The patented design is universally fitting for all pipes, joints, and vaporizers; and is a must-have for the social smoker. The MouthPeace Mini, released in 2020 was recognized as a 'World Changing Idea' in 2021 by Fast Company, a competition showcasing some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling exigent global challenges. For more information, or to purchase, visit www.mooselabs.us

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

