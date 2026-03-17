Moots Launches AI-Powered Guest Intelligence Platform to Rethink How Companies Curate Corporate Events

"Events are one of the most powerful growth levers companies have, but only if they're structured for outcomes," said Tonje Bakang, Founder of Moots. Post this

Yet the intelligence behind these events rarely matches the investment. Guest vetting often relies on spreadsheets and instinct. Approval decisions are made without clear insight into who will actually move the needle. Seating is arranged manually, frequently missing the introductions that would have mattered most. Walk-ins go unrecognized. Follow-up is inconsistent. And when leadership asks what a $100K dinner or a $500K multi-day activation actually produced, the answer is often unclear.

Moots was built to solve this gap.

The platform acts as an AI intelligence layer for high-stakes events. It vets and scores every guest against a company's targeting criteria, streamlines approvals with AI-informed insights so the right people are in the room, generates optimized seating arrangements designed to spark meaningful conversations, and automatically produces briefing documents so teams arrive prepared.

After the event, Moots generates AI-personalized follow-ups and post-event reports that connect every interaction to measurable pipeline — all while integrating with existing CRM and event technology systems rather than replacing them.

"Events are one of the most powerful growth levers companies have, but only if they're structured for outcomes," said Tonje Bakang, Founder of Moots. "Many teams spend weeks curating the right room, then lose momentum because vetting is slow and follow-up gets buried. Moots ensures every room drives measurable pipeline."

Beyond operational efficiency, Moots also elevates the guest experience itself. Attendees receive a curated mobile experience before the event, showing who will be in the room, why specific connections matter, and what conversations to prioritize. Introductions are intelligently suggested based on shared interests and complementary goals, making networking feel intentional and high-touch.

After the event concludes, the network continues — transforming one-night gatherings into ongoing ecosystems rather than isolated moments.

After operating in stealth, the company is now officially introducing its platform to organizations looking to turn curated gatherings into structured business opportunities. Each event feeds a growing private intelligence network, making every future activation smarter than the last.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit:

https://www.moots.ai/

About Moots:

Moots is the AI intelligence layer for high-stakes events. Backed by Y Combinator, the platform vets and scores guests against targeting criteria, streamlines approval processes, generates optimized seating arrangements, and auto-generates team briefings. After events conclude, Moots produces AI-personalized follow-ups and post-event reports that connect interactions to measurable business outcomes — all while integrating with existing CRM and event platforms.

Media Contact

Tonje Bakang Tonje, Moots.ai, [email protected]

SOURCE Moots.ai