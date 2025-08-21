Moravian Church Settlements-Bethlehem World Heritage Site Appoints Dr. Katherine Faull as First Site Manager

"Dr. Faull's appointment to this Site Manager role overseeing the World Heritage Site is a natural fit," said Dr. Bryon Grigsby, President of Moravian University and a member of the Moravian Church Settlements — Bethlehem World Heritage Council and Commission. Post this

The distinguished scholar was selected as Site Manager following a nationwide search, adding this critical role to her existing leadership position at the Institute.

Dr. Faull's first public event will be the World Heritage Community Celebration on September 6, 2025 in Downtown Bethlehem.

On July 26, 2024, Moravian Church Settlements in Bethlehem; Gracehill, Northern Ireland/UK; and Herrnhut, Germany, joined Christiansfeld, Denmark (already inscribed in 2015) as a single World Heritage site that represents the outstanding universal value of these historic settlements and the worldwide influence of the Moravian Church.

"I think I speak for the entire World Heritage Council and Commission when I say we are thrilled to welcome Dr. Faull into this very important role," said J. William Reynolds, Mayor of the City of Bethlehem and Chair of the Moravian Church Settlements — Bethlehem World Heritage Council and Commission. "Katherine's visionary leadership will deepen our understanding of Moravian heritage and make this history accessible to visitors worldwide."

As Site Manager, Dr. Faull will help shape the strategic vision for Moravian Church Settlements — Bethlehem as part of a transnational World Heritage site; enhance academic and public programming; lead tourism and hospitality efforts at the Bethlehem sites; and strengthen international partnerships with other historic Moravian World Heritage sites, including those at Gracehill in Northern Ireland, Herrnhut in Germany, and Christiansfeld in Denmark. Her leadership promises to expand both scholarly research and global cultural-heritage education.

"Dr. Faull's appointment to this Site Manager role overseeing the World Heritage Site is a natural fit, considering her extensive knowledge of Moravian history," said Dr. Bryon Grigsby, President of Moravian University and a member of the Moravian Church Settlements — Bethlehem World Heritage Council and Commission.

"We are confident in Katherine's ability to use this World Heritage status to elevate the international profile of the Lehigh Valley, and especially Bethlehem, as a destination of global significance and tourism. As one of only two colleges in the U.S. connected to a World Heritage site, Moravian University offers a unique opportunity that will draw undergraduate, graduate students, and scholars from around the world — benefiting both those who come to learn, visit, and the residents who call it home," Grigsby added.

Dr. Faull brings more than three decades of scholarship and deep engagement in Moravian studies. A former Professor of German and Humanities and Associate Provost for Local and Global Engagement at Bucknell University, she is internationally recognized for her work on Moravian history, theology, and cultural heritage. Her publications include:

Moravian Women's Memoirs: Their Related Lives 1750–1820 ( Syracuse University Press)

Press) Speaking to Body and Soul: Instructions for the Moravian Choir Helpers 1785–86 ( Penn State University Press)

Press) Cultures at the Susquehanna Confluence: The Diaries of the Moravian Mission to the Iroquois Confederacy 1745–55 ( Penn State University Press)

About Dr. Katherine Faull

Holds a Ph.D. in German Literature ( Princeton University ), an M.A. and B.A. (Hons.) in German/Russian from King's College, University of London

), an M.A. and B.A. (Hons.) in German/Russian from King's College, University of Is an internationally recognized scholar in Moravian studies, with numerous publications, grants, and leadership in digital humanities

studies, with numerous publications, grants, and leadership in digital humanities Has served as Founding Executive Director of the Institute since July 1, 2025 .

About Moravian Church Settlements — Bethlehem

The Moravian Church Settlements, inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in July 2024, represent a remarkable example of urban planning guided by religious principles. The transnational serial property includes Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, USA; Christiansfeld, Denmark; Herrnhut, Germany; and Gracehill, Northern Ireland, UK.

These communities feature distinctive architectural styles, communal buildings, and urban planning and layouts that reflect the Moravian vision of creating communities dedicated to faith, education, and craftsmanship.

Bethlehem's historic district showcases exceptionally well-preserved examples of Moravian architecture and urban planning and layouts, including the 1741 Gemeinhaus (community house), the 1748 Single Sisters' House, and the 1762 Waterworks, America's first municipal pumped water system.

The Moravian Church Settlements — Bethlehem World Heritage Council and Commission includes Mayor J. William Reynolds; Dr. Bryon Grigsby, President of Moravian University; Dan Soos, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bethlehem Area Moravians; Rev. Janel Rice, Senior Pastor at Central Moravian Church; LoriAnn Wukitsch, President & CEO of Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites; Lamont McClure, Northampton County Executive; Curtis H. "Hank" Barnette, Vice Chair; Dan McCarthy, Secretary; Tony Hanna, Treasurer; Charlene Donchez Mowers, Advisor and Historian, Stephanie Augello, Coordinator; and Others.

For more information, visit moravianchurchsettlements.org and moravian.edu/institute-moravian-worldheritage.

Media Contact

Craig Larimer, Moravian Church Settlements — Bethlehem, 610-360-0419, [email protected], https://moravianchurchsettlements.org

SOURCE Moravian Church Settlements -- Bethlehem