More about the jury of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls 2024: Who are this year's Chairs?

Every year's tasting brings the promise of encounters with terrific examples of styles. Better still is the experience of tasting and assessing these wines in the company of a group of people who are both top experts and great friends. Post this

The Panel Chairs of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls embody and reflect the international dimension of the selection. In fact, the group of Panel Chairs brings together leading experts – selected from among Masters of Wine, Master Sommeliers, WSET graduates, Italian Wine Ambassadors and Experts from the Vinitaly International Academy, journalists, and other important figures in the sector – not only from different professional profiles and specialisations, but also from disparate geographical origins and cultural. This ensures that the registered producers receive an opinion summarized by comparing assorted palates and backgrounds, a true and indicative reference regarding the response of the global market for the wineries interested in distributing their wines in that context.

The score and the tasting note obtained during the selection represent a collective evaluation arising from the close cooperation and exchange between each Panel Chair and their fellow judges. This shared tasting process also offers the judges themselves a unique opportunity for personal and professional growth. Every year, through this experience, the judges have the opportunity to enrich their knowledge by encountering new styles, lesser-known grape varieties and industry trends. It is an opportunity to widen their gustatory horizons and appreciate innovation in the world of wine.

On this point, Associate Editor of Meininger's Wine Business International and General Chair of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls Robert Joseph commented: «Every year's tasting brings the promise of encounters with terrific examples of classic styles, introductions to less familiar grape varieties and blends, and complete novelties, possibly in their first vintage. Better still is the experience of tasting and assessing these wines in the company of a group of people who are both top experts and great friends.»

As a tangible example of how wine can connect people beyond geographical and cultural barriers, 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls is a meaningful experience not only for the producers submitting their wines, but also for the judges who come from all over the world to combine their skills and learn fron each other.

Wineries can still register their wines on the official website of the event by accessing this web page: https://www.5starwines.it/registrazioni/?lang=en. Registration closes on 1 March 2024 and the warehouses are open until March 15th for submission of samples. For registration assistance or more information, write to [email protected].

About: 5StarWines – the Book is the annual wine selection organized by Veronafiere, held in the lead-up to the biggest Italian wine fair in the world. The event is now in its eighth edition. 5StarWines – the Book is a blind tasting aimed at shedding light on wineries investing in the improvement of their products. During the event, a highly qualified panel of wine professionals will taste and score — using a 100-point scale — participating wines. In the 2023 edition, over 2,200 wines took part in the competition and 733 were selected for inclusion in 5StarWines – the Book. The Guide is a useful tool both on the promotional and commercial side. It introduces international buyers and wine lovers to new wine products of great value. It guarantees wine quality and it maintains and certifies their value at an international level.

Media Contact

5StarWines & Wine Without Walls Media Team, Just Do The Work, 0458101447, [email protected], https://www.5starwines.it/?lang=en

SOURCE 5StarWines