More Ambulatory Surgery Centers Turn To MedTrainer Amidst Growing Demand in the Sector

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) nationwide are increasingly choosing MedTrainer's all-in-one workforce compliance platform to reduce risk and streamline operations as procedure volume and demand accelerate. Whether it's managing credentialing, ensuring compliance, or supporting staff with the right onboarding paths, MedTrainer has long been the decade-long vendor of choice for ASCs, with nearly half using MedTrainer for five years or more.
"Ambulatory surgery centers need proven partners who can help them grow as more procedures move out of hospitals," says Steve Gallion, MedTrainer chief executive officer. "For more than a decade, MedTrainer has provided the scalable infrastructure that drives efficiency, compliance, and market expansion for ASCs nationwide. ASCs no longer have to stitch together operations or tools — the MedTrainer platform scales with them seamlessly."
MedTrainer's comprehensive platform includes a learning management system, incident reporting, policy management, automated exclusions monitoring, and end-to-end credentialing. More than half of MedTrainer ASC customers (58%), use multiple pillars of the platform, which provides consistency for staff and enhanced reporting for leadership.
By the Numbers: MedTrainer ASC Customers
- 350+ ASCs in 44 states use MedTrainer
- 58% of ASCs use MedTrainer as a platform (multiple product pillars)
- 80% of ASCs using MedTrainer are accredited
- 100% of ASCs using MedTrainer passed their most recent survey
MedTrainer Supports ASC Growth
As the shift from hospital to outpatient settings accelerates, ASCs are under pressure to grow capacity while maintaining strict regulatory standards. MedTrainer's all-in-one platform reduces the friction of scaling by streamlining credentialing, privileging, compliance, and training into a single solution — enabling centers to bring on new providers, specialties, and sites faster and more cost-effectively. With proven adoption across diverse ASC markets, MedTrainer helps customers capture growth opportunities, strengthen operational resilience, and expand their footprint in one of the fastest-growing segments of healthcare.
Rapid Provider Onboarding
As ASCs grow and onboard more physicians or expand services, MedTrainer automates the complex credentialing and privileging workflows to ensure providers can begin seeing patients quickly and compliantly. Bulk document uploads with AI-powered classification, CAQH integration, and auto-fill of privileging applications reduces delays that often plague the process.
Consistent, Repeatable Processes
Standardizing workflows in MedTrainer reduces the risk of errors, inefficiencies, and compliance gaps that accompany growth. MedTrainer's credentialing packet templates ensure consistency in documents by location and specialty so packets are compiled accurately every time. Automated course assignment removes the guesswork to ensure all staff are receiving the high-quality, role-specific training they need to meet requirements and deliver the best patient care.
Built-In Regulatory Adaptability
MedTrainer keeps customers ahead of regulatory change with first-of-its-kind AI that offers instant answers to compliance questions and flags non-compliant policies, with suggested changes and regulatory references. In addition to state and federal regulations, 80% of MedTrainer's ASC customers are accredited, the majority by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHS) and The Joint Commission (TJC). MedTrainer ASC customers had no problem with these high standards — 100% passed a survey in the past year.
Highly-Customizable Reports and Dashboards
As centers expand, the need for visibility grows. Tracking credentialing status, compliance training completion, privileging updates, and policy acknowledgements is harder across a larger workforce and multiple locations. MedTrainer's customizable reports are best-in-class, offering real-time insight into compliance gaps, survey readiness, and the data leaders need to make business decisions. Dashboards provide an at-a-glance view into the data that's most important to the ASC.
ASC Momentum Grows With MedTrainer
Passage of recent legislation (OBBB) and potential changes to the "Inpatient Only" list could mean even more growth for ambulatory surgery centers, where procedures are already projected to grow by 20% in the next 10 years.
MedTrainer's platform is also in the midst of unprecedented growth with dozens of high-impact product enhancements already live and many more on the way. With hundreds of product engineers and software developers, MedTrainer is the most agile healthcare compliance software platform currently available. Major investments in credentialing capabilities throughout 2025 have positioned the platform as the best-in-class solution for organizations with up to 1,000 employees.
MedTrainer is also the first healthcare workforce compliance platform to introduce multiple AI-enhancements built directly into proven workflows. The mature, market-proven leader pairs artificial intelligence with expert insight to simplify compliance processes and reduce administrative burden. Already this year MedTrainer has implemented AI-powered provider document classification, policy review, course recommendations, and a compliance-focused AI assistant.
With more than 350 ASC customers in 44 states, MedTrainer has proven success in supporting the growth of centers nationwide. MedTrainer delivers the consistency, efficiency, and reliability ASCs need to effectively manage operational challenges and thrive in this period of rapid growth.
About MedTrainer
Established in 2013, MedTrainer's proven compliance platform now equipped with AI-enhanced efficiency, accelerates and simplifies healthcare workforce compliance. The natively-built software platform helps small and medium-sized healthcare organizations save time, reduce risk, and increase revenue through effective management of workforce compliance. MedTrainer's all-in-one integrated technology solution delivers credentialing, training, and compliance workflows to manage business-critical activities that meet regulatory and industry standards. Backed by Telescope Partners and Vista Equity Partners, MedTrainer is used by over 300,000 healthcare professionals at more than 15,000 healthcare sites across the United States.
