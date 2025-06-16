More Bookings, Less Busywork: Event Temple Launches Smart Proposals.

"Hotels don't need more tools—they need faster results," said Bob Graham, CEO "Smart Proposals are designed for real teams, with real time constraints." Post this

Engineered for Speed, Built for Hotels

Create Stunning, Guest-Facing Proposals in Minutes. Generate professional, polished, on-brand proposals that showcase your hotels meeting spaces with clarity and style . No design skills needed.

Respond Faster, Book More. One-click proposal generation means sales teams spend less time formatting and more time closing.Less busywork and more business

Tailored to Your Hotel's Needs. Whether you run a 3-room boutique or a full-service conference hotel, Smart Proposals flex to fit your property's structure and workflows.

More Leads, More Sales, Less Work

With Event Temple's new Smart Proposals, hotels will be able to convert leads and RFPs to proposals (and sales!) faster than ever before. With integrations to your lead sources, Event Temple helps hotels of all sizes to streamline their sales pipeline and helps collect and convert group and meeting business.

"Hotels don't need more tools—they need faster results," said Bob Graham, CEO of Event Temple. "Smart Proposals are designed for real teams, with real time constraints. Whether you're fielding hundreds of RFPs or managing weekend weddings, you can respond instantly, look great, and close faster than ever."

Built to Fit a Global Ecosystem

Smart Proposals are a foundational step in Event Temple's commitment to helping hotel groups standardize, streamline, and scale their Meetings & Events (M&E) workflows. With smooth integration into existing hotel tech stacks and the ability to support properties with or without full S&C systems, it's the ideal solution for creating a consistent, modern booking experience across brands and geographies.

Event Temple is the premier proposal and sales automation platform for hotels. We help properties of all sizes convert leads to bookings—faster, smarter, and with more brand polish.

