More Bookings, Less Busywork: Event Temple Launches Smart Proposals.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Event Temple is proud to introduce Smart Proposals, a next-generation proposal platform that helps hotel sales and event teams to convert meeting and group RFPs into bookings faster, and with little to no training, no matter the hotel's size or tech stack.
Created for today's fast-moving hospitality landscape, Smart Proposals empower hotel teams to respond instantly with stunning, mobile-optimized, fully brand-compliant proposals—seamlessly integrated with Event Temple Sales And Catering, as well as leading PMS platforms including Mews, StayNTouch, Cloudbeds, Oracle and Apaleo. With built-in digital approvals, real-time updates, and deposit collection, it's never been easier to close the loop from RFP to booked business.
Engineered for Speed, Built for Hotels
- Create Stunning, Guest-Facing Proposals in Minutes. Generate professional, polished, on-brand proposals that showcase your hotels meeting spaces with clarity and style . No design skills needed.
- Respond Faster, Book More. One-click proposal generation means sales teams spend less time formatting and more time closing.Less busywork and more business
- Tailored to Your Hotel's Needs. Whether you run a 3-room boutique or a full-service conference hotel, Smart Proposals flex to fit your property's structure and workflows.
More Leads, More Sales, Less Work
With Event Temple's new Smart Proposals, hotels will be able to convert leads and RFPs to proposals (and sales!) faster than ever before. With integrations to your lead sources, Event Temple helps hotels of all sizes to streamline their sales pipeline and helps collect and convert group and meeting business.
"Hotels don't need more tools—they need faster results," said Bob Graham, CEO of Event Temple. "Smart Proposals are designed for real teams, with real time constraints. Whether you're fielding hundreds of RFPs or managing weekend weddings, you can respond instantly, look great, and close faster than ever."
Built to Fit a Global Ecosystem
Smart Proposals are a foundational step in Event Temple's commitment to helping hotel groups standardize, streamline, and scale their Meetings & Events (M&E) workflows. With smooth integration into existing hotel tech stacks and the ability to support properties with or without full S&C systems, it's the ideal solution for creating a consistent, modern booking experience across brands and geographies.
Event Temple is the premier proposal and sales automation platform for hotels. We help properties of all sizes convert leads to bookings—faster, smarter, and with more brand polish.
